BANGKOK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. held a grand opening ceremony for the Delta Thailand Net Zero Container Showroom at Amata City Chonburi. The theme of Delta's 100% renewable energy showcase is smart, green energy for the RE100 era. Delta invited the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), AMATA Corporation Public Company Limited along with key industry partners and media to explore its solutions for EV charging, building automation, data center, industrial automation, indoor air quality, display and mobile charging.



Delta Thailand Launches the Country’s First Net Zero Container Showroom with Smart, Green Solutions at Amata City Chonburi

Delta's Net Zero Energy Solution includes an 11-panel 9.6kWp solar rooftop array and one Delta 40kW wall mount PV inverter that can generate up to 38kWh a day to store in a 57.6kWh battery system for 24/7 usage. A Battery Management System (BMS) enables optimal power consumption by monitoring available energy and controlling power consumption from lighting and the VRV (Variable Regulating Valve) air conditioner according to real usage.

The container showroom demonstrates Delta's concept of "Smart Wellbeing" for buildings with the Delta Smart Building Management Solution that leverages room controllers and a control panel to manage lighting, HVAC and temperature via BACnet protocol and monitor air quality with sensors via MODBUS protocol. Delta building automation includes facial recognition and intelligent surveillance for security and COVID-19 prevention while HEPA filter ventilation provides fresh pollution-free air and keeps CO2 and PM2.5 levels down. Key products in this solution include:

Room control by Delta company LOYTEC VIVOTEK VAST FACE Facial Recognition Solution Crowd control people counter/detection camera + panoramic surveillance HEPA filter Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) + Uno Next Indoor Air Quality Monitor High-efficiency industrial LED lights and connected LED street lights

Delta's scalable and modular Datacenter Solution serves as the brain of the smart building that handles all the data from security, lighting, environment and EV charging. The modular data center stores the CCTV security and display video data from the showroom and smart pole and features remote management capabilities. Delta's modular data center solution supports high-efficiency and high-density applications it includes:

RowCool 12.8kW for precision cooling Ultra-reliable and flexible modular uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) DPH75kVA for power protection IT racks and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) for remote datacenter management

In addition, the showroom features displays of Delta Industrial Automation Solutions for smart factories along with the NovoTouch Interactive Display Solution and Innergie Mobile Device Charging Solutions that enhance both work and life experiences. Outdoor solutions include Delta's Smart Pole and EV Charging Solutions.

To mark the occasion, Mr. Vikrom Kromadit, Chairman of Amata Corporation, gave a welcome address by video and Mr. Viboon Kromadit, Chief Marketing Officer of Amata Corporation, participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the showroom with M.L. Chayotid Kridakon, Thai Trade Representative, Mr. Tada Soontonphan, Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) Deputy Governor, Ms. Lena Ng, Chief Investment Officer of Amata Corporation and Mr. Jackie Chang, Delta Thailand President.

Speaking at the event, M.L. Chayotid Kridakon said, "The Thailand government is leading the country towards a low-carbon society and so we welcome the contribution of large companies like Delta who use renewable energy and energy storage to reduce their carbon footprint and be part of a smarter grid. As a winner of six Thailand Energy Awards and two ASEAN Energy Awards, Delta is a good success model for the government's efforts to encourage sustainable energy use in Thailand's industrial sector. Green solutions pioneers like Delta are driving local innovation to produce EV parts, EV charging solutions and green electronics while implementing smart factory and automated building solutions."

Mr. Jackie Chang, Delta Thailand President, said, "For over 30 years, Delta has grown into an industrial powerhouse in Thailand's electronics industry. Today, we are proud to open the Delta Net Zero Container Showcase with smart, green solutions based on Delta's business model of sustainable development aligned to global mega-trends. Our mission to provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow drives us to leverage our core competencies and global R&D network to develop best-in-class solutions that make factories smarter, buildings greener and business more integrated in Thailand and Southeast Asia."

As the largest electronics company listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand and a DJSI member, Delta Thailand is a recognized sustainable industry and solutions leader. Delta Electronics has a total of 29 green buildings and two green data centers worldwide including two LEED Gold certified green factories in Thailand. Delta relentlessly pursues leading innovation for customers, world-class industry standards and a RE100 target of 100% renewable electricity in global operations by 2030. This commitment helps it deliver on the brand promise: Smarter. Greener. Together.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," which reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com