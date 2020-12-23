Delta's Data Center Solutions Help Formosa Plastics Group (FPG) Create its New Energy-Efficient Backbone Enterprise Data Center

TAIPEI, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced it has planned, designed and built the new energy-efficient backbone enterprise data center of Formosa Plastics Group (FPG), one of the world's largest petrochemical conglomerates. The aforementioned 750kW and 300 sqm data center in New Taipei City, which supports FPG's IT operations and data centers around the world, leverages Delta's energy-efficient modularized data center infrastructure solution and system integration capabilities to deliver a PUE (power usage effectiveness) below 1.5, as well as up to 30% annual energy savings.

Madam Sandy R.Y. Wang, standing member of Formosa Plastics Group Executive Management Committee, chairperson of Formosa Biomedical Technology Corporation, underscored, "This new data center is the backbone of Formosa Plastics Group's entire IT infrastructure spread abroad, and therefore, long-term reliability, flexibility for future expansion, and energy efficiency are our top requirements. Delta's expertise and track-record in creating energy-efficient and resilient data centers were decisive factors within our decision process. With their tailor-made planning, design and implementation services, and the use of Formosa Biomedical's battery technology, we now have an eco-friendly data center with a PUE below 1.5."

Mr. Victor Cheng, Delta's senior vice president and general manager of its Information Communication Technology Infrastructure Business Group, said, "Collaborating with a world-class corporation like Formosa Plastics Group has been a highly rewarding experience for our entire team. Moreover, we have been able to fulfill their specific needs by providing a comprehensive solution that enables high efficiency in terms of power management, cooling, as well as remote management of the entire infrastructure and PUE with our DCIM platform. This success cements our unique track record in the data center field, where we have established the world's first LEED v4 ID+C Platinum-certified data center in our Taipei HQs as well as our solutions implemented for global leading enterprises."

With the support of Delta's solutions, the PUE of this facility is expected to maintain an eco-friendly level <1.5 and approximately 30% energy savings when compared to FPG's older data centers. Delta's data center infrastructure solution for this IT facility utilize a N+1 design that includes the 3-phase 120kVA NT series uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), which provides superior power protection and stability. In addition, a cold air aisle containment configuration was implemented by leveraging Delta's 43kW RoWCool chilled water precision cooling units; the Environmental Monitoring System (EMS) provides a broad range of information regarding temperature and humidity even at rack level while Delta's DCIM data center infrastructure management system provides the IT managers with real-time critical and comprehensive information regarding different layers of the data center.

Formosa Plastics Group was founded in 1958 and is one of the largest petrochemical conglomerates in the world. In addition to its main petrochemicals processing business, the group has other business segments, such as, electronics manufacturing, healthcare, biotechnology, automobile production, textiles and more. Its subsidiary Formosa Biomedical Technology Corporation develops new energy technologies, including a novel lithium iron battery module that could support UPS systems, DC chargers as well as energy storage systems.

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 10 consecutive years. In 2020, Delta was also honored with two "A" leadership level ratings by CDP for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

