Deltek Receives 2022 BEST Award by the Association for Talent Development

HERNDON, Va., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, is proud to announce that it is a 2022 recipient of the Association for Talent Development's (ATD) BEST Award. The ATD BEST Award is the talent development industry's most rigorous and coveted recognition. The global program recognizes organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development. This year, ATD honored 72 organizations from around the globe as winners in the BEST Awards.

The awards are given to organizations that show quantitative and qualitative information to ATD about their talent development practices and programs. Applications were assessed in a blind review by members of the ATD BEST Awards advisory committee, a select group of experts in the field. BEST Award winners must demonstrate they are excellent in many aspects of talent development including Building talent, Enterprise-wide and Strategically driving a Talent development culture that delivers results.

Deltek was recognized for its culture of continuous learning, which invites growth and development through innovative discussion, collaborative thinking, and the ability to explore alternative approaches. Deltek's award-winning talent development programs include providing each employee access to LinkedIn Learning, LEADx, and a trajectory of leadership development programs aimed to encourage growth at their individual level.

"This award is a testament to the people who work at Deltek and their continued commitment to nurture and develop world-class talent, further strengthening our employee community," said Ed Hutner, SVP of Human Resources at Deltek. "Our focus on talent development has helped us keep Deltek a great place to work and has been a key differentiator for us in recruiting and retaining top talent. I would like to thank and recognize the people working tirelessly to support Deltek's culture of learning by providing the necessary tools and resources to improve talent development."

"These 72 organizations are driving impact and solving business challenges through talent development practices, and they are doing it in innovative ways," said Tony Bingham, ATD President and Chief Executive Officer. "Senior leaders in these organizations understand the critical strategic role learning has, and they are committed to investing in the growth and development of their people."

Deltek was recognized on May 16 during the awards ceremony at ATD 2022 International Conference & Exposition in Orlando, Florida. All the winners of the 2022 BEST Awards will be profiled in a special issue of TD Magazine later this month.

