Demand for bookings of sixth-cycle designated quarantine hotels double on Trip.com

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government announced the list of sixth-cycle designated quarantine hotels on October 19 for travelers completing the quarantine period within December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022, covering peak seasons such as Christmas and Chinese New Year. Despite the high demand for quarantine hotel rooms in Hong Kong, Trip.com has been working with the 27 designated quarantine hotels to source rooms to meet demand.

Since the launch of designated quarantine hotels in early 2021, Trip.com has recorded bookings in total of over 200,000 room nights, helping more than 10,000 Hong Kong residents returning from overseas. As the year-end holidays approach, during the week of October 17, 2021, which coincided with the Government announcing the list of sixth cycle designated quarantine hotels, Trip.com saw strong and increasing demand for designated quarantine hotel bookings, with booking orders hitting a record high during the period. Compared to the week the Government announced the list of fifth cycle designated quarantine hotels, the relevant orders increased by 179%.

Trip.com has been working closely with designated quarantine hotel partners since early this year and created a "designated quarantine hotel" webpage for users, aiming to assist travelers in checking quarantine requirements and booking hotel packages for returning to Hong Kong in the simplest way, offering the best user experience with its one-stop services.

Users can compare the prices of 7/14/24 days self-quarantine hotel package for a wide range of designated quarantine hotels on the same webpage, as well as obtain the latest updates on the Government's quarantine requirement for residents arriving in Hong Kong from areas of different risk levels and other related frequently asked questions. In addition, Trip.com has created videos to share tips about quarantine hotels. It is indeed providing one-stop quarantine information for users.

Trip.com is actively negotiating with more designated quarantine hotels and currently provides a choice of 27 hotels with package prices ranging from approximately HK$530 to HK$3,630 per night (including meals) for customers to choose from according to their needs:

NO. Hotel Lowest package price per

night for reference (HKD) 1 Pentahotel Hong Kong Kowloon 600 2 Metropark Hotel Kowloon 580 3 Best Western Plus Hotel Hong Kong 590 4 Best Western Hotel Causeway Bay 530 5 Ramada Hong Kong Grand (Ramada Hong Kong

Grand Tsim Sha Tsui Hotel Kowloon previously) 530 6 Ramada Hong Kong Grand View 590 7 Ramada Hong Kong Harbour View 530 8 Grand City Hotel 530 9 iclub Ma Tau Wai Hotel 630 10 Regal Oriental Hotel 830 11 Regal Airport Hotel 890 12 Hotel Indigo Hong Kong Island 1,290 13 Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong 3,630 14 Dorsett Mongkok Hong Kong 800 15 Dorsett Wanchai 880 16 Mira Moon Hong Kong 1,230 17 Silka Far East Hotel 530 18 Silka Seaview Hotel 530 19 Dorsett Tsuen Wan 600 20 Bridal Tea House Hotel (Yau Ma Tei Wing Shing Lane) 490 21 Bridal Tea House Hotel (Gillies Road) 490 22 Eco Tree Hotel Causeway Bay 590 23 Empire Prestige Causeway Bay 700 24 Empire Hotel Hong Kong - Causeway Bay 700 25 iclub Fortress Hill Hotel 650 26 O' Hotel 535 27 Lan Kwai Fong Hotel @ Kau U Fong 990

Hillman Lam, General Manager of Trip.com Hong Kong, said "Christmas and Chinese New Year mean a lot to Hong Kong people and these have always been the peak seasons for overseas Hong Kong people to return home to celebrate the festivities with family. However, journeys for many overseas Hong Kong people returning home have been affected by the pandemic, where they require more preparations than they were previously used to in the pre-pandemic time. 'Your all-in-one travel app' is Trip.com's commitment to users in Hong Kong. We hope to simplify the process of searching for designated quarantine hotels for Hong Kong people who work or study aboard, and to provide a one-stop information and options service to ensure hassle-free return trips to their hometown."