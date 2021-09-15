On-demand delivery innovator Lalamove rolling out regional campaign to invite customers to just #LalamoveIt!

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 September 2021 - Lalamove, a leading on-demand delivery platform, recently launched "Lalamove it!", a new regional campaign that aims to inspire millions of its customers to get their businesses moving in Southeast Asia and Latin America. Together with a TikTok dance challenge that launched in 4 specific markets today, it's a joyous reminder from Lalamove: don't just move it, #Lalamoveit!













The centrepiece of the campaign is a brand video featuring playful, vibrant and Instagramable aesthetic, together with a catchy tune using Lalamove as part of the lyrics that stick in your mind, promoting the company's revolutionary on-demand service offerings to a multicultural audience with the message that customers can deliver anything, no matter how big or small, with Lalamove's wide range of fleets, reliable and affordable services. It will be shown on traditional and digital media in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mexico and Brazil.





Celebrities and KOLs all over Southeast Asia, for instance Luis Manzano, Filipino actor and TV host, and Malaysian influencer Wingkeh and her partner Keifth, will take the lead in the TikTok dance challenge by showing off their Lala-moves amplifying the Lalamove vibe on social. Followers can then showcase their spirit and creativity by entering the TikTok challenge, performing their best #LalamoveIt dance with our specially designed Lalamove stickers to win attractive prizes.

Alex Kwan, Director of Marketing, Lalamove, said, "Technology drives social, cultural and economic changes, which have only accelerated over the last 18 months in the wake of COVID-19. Individuals and businesses, large and small, are still adapting to this new normal and how it has impacted the local supply chain and movement of goods."





"Lalamove always strives to meet the many different needs of its customers, providing SMEs and individuals alike with fast and reliable service," Kwan continued. "We are extremely excited about the 'Lalamove it!' campaign, which will help us reach out to new audiences in the southeast markets and boost awareness of Lalamove in the social space. We can't wait to tell the world that you don't just move it – you 'Lalamove it!'."

The brand campaign, which will run across TV, digital, OOH and social advertising, is a joint effort of creative input from creative agency BBDO and produced by Heckler. The TikTok campaign was created by global media agency m/SIX.

Assets:

Just Lalamove it! Brand video - Singapore version : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2Vhq7woJ2k

Key visual (Singapore thematic Kv)

Download from this link: https://bit.ly/3Cfsgp4

Tiktok dance video - Luis Manzano, Filipino actor and TV host, joins LalamoveIt TikTok Challenge

Download from this link: https://bit.ly/396xqH4

Tiktok dance video - Wingkeh, Malaysian influencer, joins LalamoveIt TikTok Challenge

Download from this link: https://bit.ly/3z69LRO





About Lalamove

Since 2013, Lalamove has tackled the logistics industry head on to find the most innovative solutions for the world's delivery needs. Millions of drivers and customers use our technology every day to connect with one another and move things that matter. Today, Lalamove unceasingly matches over 7 million users with a pool of over 700,000 drivers of vans, trucks, lorries and motorcycles to provide a 24/7 on-demand delivery service. Lalamove's mission of making local deliveries fast and simple is achieved with innovations such as instant order matching, real-time GPS vehicle tracking, 24/7 services and a driver rating system.





