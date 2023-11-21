On-Demand Delivery Platform Lalamove Adopts Multiple Freshworks Products to Improve Sales Efficiency in Asia and LATAM

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), today announced that its customer Lalamove, the leading on-demand delivery platform in Hong Kong, uses Freshdesk ™ and Freshsales ™ to deliver personalized experiences to thousands of consumers and business partners. With clear visibility and control over its sales funnel and sales lifecycle management, Lalamove was able to improve sales conversion and increase customer engagement.



Lalamove provides on-demand and same-day delivery services by connecting business customers in various industries with driver partners, every month, through its mobile and web apps. Founded in 2013 in Hong Kong, the company operates in 11 markets across Asia and Latin America to empower communities by making deliveries fast, simple, and affordable. The ultimate goal is to help small business owners grow their businesses, and support driver partner’s livelihoods by ensuring flexible earning opportunities.

Using Freshdesk with Freshsales enables Lalamove to serve all of these business partners seamlessly, in the channels of their choice, across the entire customer lifecycle from lead to renewal. Freshworks’ sales automation software, Freshsales, has helped Lalamove build detailed customer profiles on Freshworks’ Unified Customer Record (UCR) empowering their sales and support teams to have a unified view of their customers and carry out engagement analysis. Contextual information from the UCR provides the sales and partner engagement teams with a better understanding of the customer, enabling them to serve the customer better.

The native integration of Freshsales with Freshdesk helps quickly create a ticket to internally triage and support the partners as required. Since implementing Freshworks software, customer engagement has increased by 58% and sales conversions have increased by 24%, boosting business for the company.

“Using both Freshdesk and Freshsales has enabled us to support local businesses and convert that loyalty into future sales,” said Brian Shia, Head of Corporate Solutions at Lalamove. “With Freshworks’ CRM and Customer Support products, we are able to get a holistic view of our customers, have better governance over sales productivity, pipeline and in turn move our business forward.”

“Companies like Lalamove who use multiple Freshworks products see tremendous value and quick return on investment. We’re proud to power the digital transformation of critical business processes like sales and customer support that make a big difference in the everyday life of employees and customers,” said Simon Ma, Regional Head of Sales for Freshworks ASEAN.

