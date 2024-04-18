Demand For Online Tuition Remains High After Covid: Tutor City

The Covid pandemic may have waned off, but tuition agencies are still experiencing high demand from Singapore students in their online tutorials and lessons.

As the need for quality online education continues to soar in Singapore, Tutor City, the leading tuition agency in the region, continues to provide top-notch tutors to parents and students. Dedicated to bridging the gap between students and experienced tutors, Tutor City aims to revolutionise the way students approach online learning.

“At times, the answers are unclear or ambiguous, but the tutors in my zoom session is able to explain it in detail. If I miss out certain explanations, I can playback the video and re-watch it all over again,” said Denise, adding that she loves watching the videos online before a math topic is covered in school as it allows her to answer questions more confidently in class.

With a numerous pool of qualified tutors spanning numerous topics and educational stages, Tutor City is dedicated to supplying personalised learning experiences tailored to each student’s wishes, be it online or physical lessons. Whether it is mastering complicated mathematical equations, refining language capabilities, or excelling in technology subjects, Tutor City connects college students with tutors who're specialists of their respective fields.

"At Tutor City, we accept as true that each student deserves access to great training," says Mr Wee Ben Sen, Founder at Tutor City. "Our platform not only offers an extensive variety of tutoring offerings but additionally guarantees that students acquire individualised interest to assist them attain their academic goals."

Tailored Learning Solutions for Every Student

The increase in demand for online tuition is in line the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) efforts to inculcate more digital learning into the national curriculum, by using laptops and tablets during secondary school lessons and in home-based learning (HBL). Both primary and secondary school students have also been exposed to the Singapore Student Learning Space, an online platform created by MOE that schools used extensively during the pandemic.

In support of Singapore’s initiative to encourage online learning, Tutor City’s private tutors offers personalised online learning solutions tailored to individual requirements. Whether a student is struggling with a particular subject, aiming for academic excellence, or seeking enrichment opportunities, TutorCity.sg has tutors who will provide a customised online tuition plan designed to address their specific challenges and aspirations.

Tutor City's personalised approach begins with a comprehensive evaluation of each student’s educational strengths, weaknesses, getting to know style, and dreams. Through designated consultations with students and their mother and father, the agency gets insights into their instructional objectives and alternatives, allowing the improvement of a tailor-made learning plan that aligns with their needs and aspirations. Most tutors also use online platforms which have exercises that are auto-marked and can provide instant feedback. Some also have features that include interactive videos and live lessons with tutors.

Is This User-friendly ?

Tutor City's user-pleasant platform simplifies the process of finding the appropriate teacher, allowing students and parents to browse through profiles and select tutors based on their qualifications, revel in, and opinions. Additionally, Tutor City's stringent screening process ensures that the simplest, the most qualified and dedicated tutors are enlisted, giving dad and mom peace of mind knowing that their child's schooling is in successful fingers.

Academic subjects:

Tutor City also offers specialised tutoring services, including exam preparation, language courses, and enrichment programs. Whether students are preparing for standardised tests like the PSLE, O-levels, or A-levels, or seeking to enhance their skills in areas such as music or art, Tutor City has the expertise to meet their needs.

"Tutor City is not just a tuition agency; we are partners in our students' educational journey," adds Mr Wee Ben Sen. "We are committed to empowering students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed academically and beyond."

About Tutor City:

Tutor City is a premier tuition agency based in Singapore Since 2010, dedicated to providing personalised learning experiences for students across all academic levels. With a team of highly qualified tutors and a user-friendly platform, Tutor City connects students with tutors who are experts in their respective fields, offering a wide range of tutoring services tailored to each student's needs.

Contact Info:

