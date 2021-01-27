On-Demand Vehicle Servicing App For Hodaka Makes Finding a Mechanic As Easy As ABC

HokuApps Creates Stellar "Mechanic Finder" App for Motoworld Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading Singapore motorcycle and scooter wholesaler, Hodaka Motoworld, has made it extremely convenient for vehicle owners to zero in on the right vehicle mechanic and servicing dealer. Their recently launched app "Mechanic Finder" which was developed by a leading app developer, HokuApps, makes it very easy to find a low-priced mechanic to repair vehicles as well as book a servicing slot as per one's convenience. Getting a vehicle repaired or serviced to one's complete satisfaction was never easier, with an app like this.

This app can help the vehicle owners get quotes from a number of mechanics and empowering them to go with the one who offers the best terms. Furthermore, the app lets you book an appointment at a time slot that best suits your schedule. The reviews feature enables customers to rate the service rendered by the mechanic in question enabling clients to make informed choices, with regard to hiring a mechanic.

Established in 1999, Hodaka Motoworld Pte Ltd provides the largest range of motorcycle helmets, motorcycle jackets, motorcycle parts, and accessories for motorcyclists.

James Lim, Director of Hodaka Motoworld said, "In our line of motorcycle and scooter wholesaling as well as the retailing of automotive spare parts and accessories, we attach great importance to customer satisfaction. We decided to address the important need of getting one's vehicle conveniently serviced by a dealer who offers the best possible terms. In this regard, I am happy to state that HokuApps has come up with a great app in the shape of a Mechanic Finder. I am sure that this will prove to be quite popular among vehicle owners in Singapore, owing to its great features."

The "Mechanic Finder" app is live on both iOS and Android app store and will prove to be a boon to busy Singapore residents, looking to conveniently book a servicing slot for their vehicles with a dealer that offers the best service at the most economic terms. No longer will they have to individually contact multiple dealers to zero in on the right one.

The app's features comprise convenient workflows in terms of product cart, customer's job, dealer bidding for the jobs, job confirmation & scheduling, and job completion & encashment request that makes the whole process of finding the right dealer for the job at hand quite easy and convenient to manage.

According to Arif Gafar, Director of HokuApps, the emerging and very well-regarded rapid app development platform, "The brief from our client Hodaka Motoworld was quite clear. They wanted us to develop an on-demand vehicle service app that would make booking a car servicing slot with the dealer of one's choice very easy".

About HokuApps

HokuApps helps businesses to turn their business ideas into elegant mobile applications at an incredible speed. HokuApps develops the most technologically advanced and secure omnichannel applications, with an excellent user experience, empower employees with actionable insights wherever they are and whenever they need it. It helps seamlessly connect to anything and everything, build an app once and deploy it on all the platforms.

Related Links :

http://www.hokuapps.com