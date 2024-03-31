Democratizing Private Jets: JetClass Takes the Mystery Out of Private Aviation with Groundbreaking, AI-Driven Platform

Propelling the private aviation sector into a new era of efficiency and effectiveness.

Private jet pioneer JetClass is revolutionizing private air mobility with the launch of its industry-first AI-driven platform and app, finally answering the age-old question: How much does a private jet cost?

When it comes to pricing, the private aviation industry has been shrouded in mystery. According to JetClass, this has largely been facilitated by the industry’s reluctance to adopt innovative technologies. However, in the new age of rapid digitization, JetClass is breaking the mold. Renowned for making private jets more accessible and affordable, the air travel innovator is lifting the veil of secrecy around private jet travel. The company’s tech-driven, user-friendly, transparent booking platform and app demystifies business travel, making private travel more accessible.

Air mobility has entered a new era, driven by a growing desire for safety, flexibility, time-saving, and improved asset utilization. However, the lack of transparent pricing has been a huge hindrance, leaving travelers to contend with opaque quotes, hidden fees, and drawn-out booking processes. JetClass strives to meet the surging demand for private jets in the post-pandemic era with tech-driven solutions – a groundbreaking private jet booking platform and an app that sets standards.

By bringing clarity to private aviation through innovative technology, JetClass offers an air charter marketplace that directly interfaces with the world’s leading operators. With over 60 European private jet operators on board, the private jet booking platform allows flyers to explore jet options, from very light to heavy jets, choose from various aircraft operators, and receive instant estimates on all available jet options for their requested route. Moreover, the newly launched platform and apps are designed to simplify private jet travel by providing real-time pricing, facilitating instant booking, and offering detailed jet comparisons.

Speaking about the launch of the booking platform and app, Ludwig Waldmann, the COO of JetClass, expressed his delight in the company’s progress in revolutionizing air mobility. He shared that the platform and app functionality present a remarkable breakthrough in transforming private aviation, especially at a time of increasing demand. “JetClass fills a crucial gap in the market by inspiring journeys beyond the jet. We recognize that the private aviation sector is ripe for innovation, and our job is to propel it forward with tech-driven excellence. We are the first B2C private jet charter sourcing and booking platform directly linked to private jet operators. Our mission is to make private jets as easy to book as a conventional airline ticket.”

Beyond facilitating access to instant pricing and seamless booking for private jets, JetClass integrates sustainable practices to ensure eco-friendly air travel. Through its platform, JetClass is optimizing the utilization of empty-leg flights, significantly reducing the number of empty flights. This, in turn, contributes to decreased fuel consumption and lower emissions. “We are gradually shifting the perception of private flying. Not just making it more accessible but also encouraging customers to adopt more eco-conscious travel habits.” Rooted in its core values – client centricity, sustainable leadership, and innovative excellence, JetClass is paving the way for the transcendence of private aviation. “We’re not just in pursuit of innovative excellence; our future-focused simplified approach fosters a culture where client delight is the standard.”

Since its founding in 2017, JetClass has always tried its best to blend business and commercial aviation to bring flyers the most dynamic and efficient options. JetClass uses its proprietary big data technology to enable travelers to compare and book private jets within minutes. The company is now utilizing Artificial Intelligence and data analytics to further simplify access to private aviation. Its revolutionary AI developed in-house and trained under the supervision of aviation and tech experts on a decade of historical flight movements and pricing data, provides a simple booking process by sourcing the most competitive flight options. Where many have tried to provide instant estimates for charters, and more often than not miscalculated by up to 30%, JetClass offers unmatched accuracy.

The capabilities of JetClass have gained global recognition and roused interest from operators and customers alike. Travelers appreciate the platform and app for its convenience and efficiency, while operators value the exposure that JetClass provides. JetClass operates globally, but its AI for instant pricing estimates is currently operational for European routes. However, as its revolutionary AI continues to evolve, becoming more and more accurate and expanding the platform’s coverage and capabilities, the air charter marketplace has its sights set on global expansion for automatic estimates with simplified instant bookings.

But that’s not all. JetClass is driven by the spirit of challenging the status quo. The company is committed to pushing the limits of business aviation to bring the industry to a new age of efficient, affordable, transparent private jet booking with personalized service. On the one hand, JetClass’s innovative AI technology and team of aviation and tech experts ensure that the human experience remains at the forefront. Flyers get to experience a customer-friendly private jet booking experience powered by AI.

On the other hand, the company is exploring sustainable aviation fuel solutions and carbon off-setting as part of its commitment to sustainable leadership. Recognizing the environmental impact of air travel, JetClass is on the leading edge of exploring revolutionary advancements, such as eVTOL.

