LED lights (Light Emitting Diode) are the most commonly used lighting devices across all industries and fields. With its outstanding advantages, LED lights are gradually replacing previous light bulbs.

The most noticeable basic difference between LED lights and traditional lights is the heat amount emitted. While LED lights use all their energy to emit light, other types emit a significant heat amount. Therefore, even with the same wattage, LED lights provide more light. Due to the extremely low heat emitted, LED lights are more durable and support saving up to 70% electricity compared to traditional lights. LED lights' lifespan can be up to tens of thousands of hours, while fluorescent lights and halogen lights only reach about 10,000 hours and incandescent bulbs only last about 1,000 hours.

Unlike halogen, incandescent or fluorescent bulbs, which can completely break and no longer emit light, LED lights maintain their light source with gradually decreasing brightness after long use. To evaluate the LED light's lifespan, people often use the L70 definition, which is the operating time until the LED light output is only 70% of the initial. For example, an LED light for about 20,000 hours means that after 20,000 hours of operating, the light will emit equivalent to only 70% of the initial. If the brightness falls below 70%, replacement is recommended because its color temperature has changed, leading to differences in lighting efficiency.

LED lights can come in many different color modes. It makes the light more versatile and suitable for decorative purposes. LED lights use LED chip technology, so the number of UV rays emitted from LED lights is very low, almost non-existent, and the emitting light does not cause eye strain when looking directly. The LED emitting light is stable, without flickering or flashing.

With a longer lifespan, higher luminous efficacy, and greater color variety, LED lights have a higher cost, but their replacement cost is significantly optimized compared to the other lights. Therefore, LED lights are gradually becoming popular lighting devices and completely replacing previous ones. LED warehouse lights are the most commonly used lighting device in manufacturing areas, warehouses, etc.

Den LED Nha Xuong Cao Cap is a company that provides LED industrial lighting products. Den LED Nha Xuong Cao Cap is HALEDCO's subsidiary, so the company inherits many manufacturing technologies from HALEDCO:

Using COB/SMD LED chips from Samsung, Philips, Osram, Nichia, Cree, Bridgelux, Epistar, and more (customers can request specific LED chip types based on their projects' requirements).

Using a driver from Done or Meanwell top helps stabilize the LED chips' illumination and increases the lamp's lifespan up to 65,000 hours.

Den LED Nha Xuong Cao Cap provides various warehouse LED light products with different wattage levels, including 50W, 80W, 100W, 120W, 150W, 180W, 200W, 240W, 250W, and 300W. The 50W and 80W products are suitable for illuminating areas under 1000m2, while the 100W to 150W products are suitable for areas under 1500m2. The higher wattage products are designed for lighting areas over 2000m2.

All products have a luminous efficacy of 130lm/w, helping save energy and have a color rendering index (CRI) above 80RA for accurate color representation under the LED light. The lampshade is created from high-quality aluminum with finely crafted edges, and users can choose between a 120-degree wide-angle or a 90-degree deep-angle lampshade. The light cover is designed to meet IP40 standards, which provides high dust resistance in warehouse environments. However, IP40 standards do not provide waterproofing capabilities, so users should not use the warehouse LED light products outdoors or in uncovered areas.

Den LED Nha Xuong Cao Cap applies a 2-year warranty policy, including free repair and components replacement. After the warranty period, the company supports customers to replace genuine components at a cost price. The discount policy can be up to 45%.depending on the lights' number per order. For more information about warehouse LED light products at Den LED Nha Xuong Cao Cap, please visit https://denlednhaxuongcaocap.com

About the company: Den LED Nha Xuong Cao Cap is a company that provides warehouse LED light products from 50W to 300W, suitable for most manufacturing workshops or indoor warehouse areas today. With the exporting aim, the company constantly strives to bring customers the best quality industrial LED lighting products.

