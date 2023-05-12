Den Pha LED HALEDCO - Durable Lighting Solution With The LED Floodlights

Den Pha LED HALEDCO specializes in manufacturing and supplying energy-saving LED floodlight products for indoor – outdoor lighting and large areas requiring high illumination, such as stages, sports fields, tennis courts, warehouses, factories, parking lots, etc.

—

LED floodlights are high-powered floodlights that use LED chips, which have high brightness and can illuminate large areas with a long-range and high brightness, typically used in low-light outdoor conditions. Therefore, LED floodlights are designed to withstand harsh weather conditions and outdoor environments, such as water and dust resistance, to ensure a stable operation.

LED floodlights comprise three main components: the housing, the chip, and the driver.

The housing is created from high-quality, electrostatically-coated aluminum alloy and uses a waterproof, moisture-proof, and oxidation-resistant layer to protect the LED chip and other components.

The chip is an important component that emits light. The ones produced by well-known brands, such as Epistar, Cree, Nichia, etc., usually have longevity and stability.

The driver supply provides power and controls the floodlights, designed with a separate heat sink to help extend the light's lifespan, provide high luminous efficiency above 80%, and reduce power consumption.

Den Pha LED HALEDCO is a company specializing in manufacturing and supplying LED floodlights to meet the lighting needs of consumers in the Vietnamese market.

Den Pha LED HALEDCO provides energy-efficient lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor spaces. The products are designed with power ranging from 10W to 1500W and use 12V, 24V, 220V, and 240V. They have a high luminous efficacy of 130 to 150lm/w. Low-power LED floodlights are suitable for indoor and outdoor small-space lighting. In contrast, high-power LED floodlights suit areas requiring high illumination, such as stages, sports fields, tennis courts, warehouses, factories, parking lots, etc.

The company's products use LED chips from well-known brands such as Cree (USA), Bridgelux (USA), Nichia (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Meanwell, DO, and others, helping to save energy by 65% to 85% depending on each product. Since using the chip LED technology in lighting, the light emitted from the Den Pha LED HALEDCO's products is safe for users and does not cause eye fatigue when looking directly. The products' color rendering index (CRI) is from 80 to 85RA, ensuring accurate color display under the light. With up to 65,000 hours lifespan, customers can save on repair and replacement costs. The products are designed to meet standard IP65/66/67, ensuring safety for users and equipment. All components used in the products are imported directly from reputable brands worldwide, ensuring long-term durability. These factors contribute to the Den Pha LED HALEDCO providing high luminous efficacy, energy-saving, and environmentally friendly lighting solutions.

To ensure customer peace of mind and satisfaction, Den Pha LED HALEDCO provides a 2-year warranty policy for all products and a high discount policy of up to 45%. Established in 2011, after a long research and development period, Den Pha LED HALEDCO has successfully built a reputation with consumers in the Vietnamese market.

For more detailed information about Den Pha LED HALEDCO, please visit https://haledco.com/den-led/den-pha-led

About the company: Den Pha LED HALEDCO specializes in manufacturing and supplying energy-saving LED lighting products for various lighting systems such as public lighting, factory lighting, garden lighting, outdoor lighting, indoor lighting, etc. With 12 years of experience and a highly technical skilled expert team, Den Pha LED HALEDCO constantly researches and develops to bring customers effective and high-quality lighting products.

