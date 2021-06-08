DENSO and NTT DATA Complete Verification Test Using Vehicle and People Flow Data to Innovate the Mobility Experience

KARIYA and TOKYO, Jun 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - DENSO and NTT DATA today announced that they have completed a joint verification test to improve mobility experiences using data on vehicle and people flows.



In the test, which spanned June 2020 to March 2021, DENSO and NTT DATA gathered participants' "vehicle flow data," or their movements by car, through in-vehicle devices and -people flow data" through their smartphone GPS and beacon detection logs.(1) Together, these data offered insights on participants' driving characteristics and the types of driving scenarios they encountered.



The test was conducted to provide better mobility experiences and services, and to help businesses attract potential customers amid changing consumer behaviors. To do this, the test analyzed the participants' driving behaviors and their driving status and behavior, and then recommended stores they might be interested in using their vehicle flow data and people flow data. The test showed that the drivers' behavior were affected by recommendation based on those flow data analysis.



Based on the results, DENSO and NTT DATA will consider commercializing the joint service, and verify the business model together with mobility businesses (automakers, car-sharing companies, car rental companies, etc.) and service providers (retailers, tour agents, commercial complexes, etc.).



Background



When going out, many people not only want to enjoy activities at their destination such as shopping, they also want to enjoy the trip and experiences along the way. If, for example, they want to reserve a restaurant, however, first they have to search the Internet for necessary information, and make a reservation through dedicated apps, which makes the experience inconsistent. As technologies such as connected vehicles, next-generation cockpits and automated driving evolve, the amount of information people can access from their cars will increase. Providing a seamless mobile experience for people both inside and outside of the ehicle may provide consumers with value and improve their trips.



DENSO is planning and developing next-generation cockpit platforms and connected vehicle system platforms, to build a new mobility society that connects vehicles, people, and things.



Since June 2020, in collaboration with unerry Inc., which operates the "Real Behavior Data Platform," NTT DATA has been developing "Mobility Commerce Service(2)," which provides users with a new travel experience to enjoy trips en route to their destination. The verification test used unerry's people flow data(3) and algorithms, which are part of the above service.



DENSO and NTT DATA found advantages in working together to provide services that connect people's trips using mobility systems and their destinations. The two companies therefore conducted a verification test to innovate the mobility experience based on vehicle and people flow data.



Concept of the service



It understands preference for how people move based on data gathered from in-vehicle devices and their smartphones, and analyzes the characteristics of their driving and movement, in order to provide timely and personalized content and recommendations to improve travel experiences and deliver better services when traveling with or without a car. The service is also intended to offer new values to service providers, such as helping them attract potential customers amid changing behaviors.



(1) This verification test is being conducted with the consent from the monitors to obtain and use their personal information for the purpose of this verification test.

(2) News release issued on June 18, 2020. "NTT DATA and unerry Forms Capital and Business Alliance to Provide "New Travel Experience"

https://www.nttdata.com/jp/ja/news/release/2020/061801/

(3) Uses unerry's Beacon Bank, the offline behavior data platform. (unerry has formed a capital and business alliance with NTT DATA)



