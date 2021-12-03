DENSO Announces Organizational Changes in Pursuit of Green, Peace of Mind Causes

KARIYA, JAPAN, Dec 3, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced changes to its organization, executive structure and personnel, effective January 1, 2022.The changes will help DENSO:- Achieve its Long-term Policy 2030, which includes the concept of "Bringing hope for thefuture for our plants, society and all people."- Accomplish "Reborn 21," an internal plan to revolutionize operations to provide newvalue to society.- Expand its business domains to mobility, manufacturing and society-focused business,- Enhance the pursuit of its "green" (environmentally friendly) and "peace of mind" (saferworld for all) values.To check DENSO's updates, visit bit.ly/3Ggbgkx.Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com