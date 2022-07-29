DENSO Announces Q1 2022 Results, Details Efforts Advancing its Pursuit of Sustainability and Safety

KARIYA, JAPAN, Jul 29, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced global financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year, ending March 31, 2023. DENSO's efforts and updates continue to be driven by its Two Great Causes: Green - achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 - and Peace of Mind - creating a safe and seamless world for all.



As the automotive industry continues to undergo massive change in areas like electrification, autonomous driving and connectivity, as well as face economic challenges, DENSO remains committed to innovations, partnerships, and strategies that will shape the future of mobility while pursuing its Two Great Causes.



Activities in Q1 that supported DENSO's causes include:



- Co-developing with aerospace leader Honeywell an electric motor for Lilium's all-electric jet. This is the first product developed by Honeywell and DENSO since their alliance, and it marks DENSO's entry into the aerospace market.

- Participating in solar projects with the City of Maryville Electric Department, the Tennessee Valley Authority, and Silicon Ranch Corporation that will help power operations at DENSO's Maryville, Tennessee, facility.

- Formulating its semiconductor strategy for the procurement and development of semiconductors, which are crucial for new and advanced mobility technologies.

- Starting research on hydrogen engine applications in heavy-duty commercial vehicles with Toyota Motor Company, Isuzu Motors limited, Hino Motors, Ltd., and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT). The project aims to improve the efficiency of internal combustion engines, a key component in helping achieve carbon neutrality while still meeting the transportation needs of different regions around the world.

- Co-developing with AISIN and BluE Nexus a one-motor hybrid transmission for Toyota Crown. DENSO is in charge of inverter and contribute to the downsizing and thinning of the product by adopting a single-sided cooled power module and mounting it directly above the transmission.



Articles DENSO released that showcase its activities included:



- Developing integrated electronic control units (ECUs) in-house to support the rapid advancement of new mobility solutions like driver assistance functions, cloud-connected services, and other sophisticated safety features.

- Strengthening its software development capabilities and supporting career development for its talented software engineers to accelerate its efforts around sustainability and safety.



DENSO's Two Great Causes will continue to serve as the foundation of its corporate activities moving forward.



About DENSO



DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification system, powertrain system, thermal system, mobility electronics, & advanced devices, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit



