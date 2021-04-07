DENSO Transfers Its Aftermarket and Non-automotive Business to DENSO Solution

KARIYA, JAPAN, Apr 7, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation today announced that on July 1, 2021, it will transfer its aftermarket and non-automotive products organization to DENSO Solution Japan Corporation, which at the same time will be renamed DENSO Solution Corporation. The transfer will include product planning, development and aftersales service functions undertaken by DENSO's Automotive & Life Solutions Division and Customer Service Engineering Division.Overall, the move aims to strengthen DENSO's structure and foster seamless operations encompassing product planning, technology development, design, sales, quality assurance and aftersales. This will enable the new organization, DENSO Solution, to increase its responsiveness and speed and offer added value beyond expectations to solve various problems faced by customers.In addition, DENSO Solutions will become the global headquarters for DENSO's aftermarket operations. As part of this, DENSO will make efforts to improve its ability to quickly propose solutions that meet local needs, both in the Japanese and overseas markets. Such a focus will create synergies in DENSO's global operations by sharing the solution model across regions and among group companies, ultimately helping to expand business.In the future, DENSO Solution will utilize its integrated system in the aftermarket business to respond to the detailed needs of customers, and will accelerate and strengthen the provision of solutions in a society where cars, cities and people are seamlessly connected.Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com