Dent Blanche Dental Sponsors AAFCA Awards, Gifts A-listers $20K Smile Makeovers

—

Dent Blanche Dental of Princeton New Jersey was a proud sponsor of the 14th Annual African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Awards. The AAFCA Awards celebrate and recognize the achievements of African American filmmakers, actors, and film industry professionals. The company gifted A-list celebrities with a $20,000 celebrity smile makeover certificate.

Dent Blanche Dental allows gift certificate recipients partake in cosmetic dentistry procedures of their choice, including bi-annual teeth cleanings, 1 hour teeth whitening, dental implants, and porcelain veneers. Dent Blanche Dental's attendance at the African American Film Critics Association Awards also represented the company's dedication to providing high-quality dental care to patients. Overall, Dent Blanche Dental's sponsorship of the African American Film Critics Association Awards is a true testament to their commitment to supporting the African American community at large.

Dr. Radwa Saad, cosmetic dentist and representative for Dent Blanche Dental at the AAFCA Awards expressed the company's excitement for sponsoring and attending the African American Film Critics Association Awards and the opportunity to give back to the entertainment community with a smile. By sponsoring the African American Film Critics Association Awards, Dent Blanche Dental not only helped raise awareness of the importance of dental health, but they also helped raise awareness of the huge impact that having a beautiful and healthy smile can have on an individual's confidence and success.

Dent Blanche Dental is a state-of-the-art high tech dental practice located in the heart of Princeton New Jersey. The team at Dent Blanche Dental is dedicated and committed to helping patients quickly achieve their dream smile through a range of same day cosmetic dentistry services. Dent Blanche Dental has been recognized for their commitment to providing exceptional dental care. The dental practice has received numerous awards and accolades, including being named "Top Dentist" by New Jersey Monthly Magazine.

For more information on Dent Blanche Dental visit https://www.dentblanchedental.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Dr. Radwa Saad

Email: Send Email

Organization: Dent Blanche Dental

Address: 3640 Lawrenceville Rd, Princeton, New Jersey 08540, United States

Website: https://www.dentblanchedental.com



