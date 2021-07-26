Dental Crowns Ellsworth ME Service Updated By Downeast Dental’s Dr Kevin Wright

Ellsworth, ME - Downeast Dental updates its dental crowns services to assist those with tooth ache caused by cavities. Dr Kevin Wright and his team are experts at dental crows and fillings.

Downeast Dental in Ellsworth, Maine, announces its updated dental crowns service and fillings. This practice, led by Dr. Kevin Wright, is conveniently located at 99 Oak St, Ellsworth, ME 04605 to also serve Mariaville, Bar Harbor, Gouldsboro, Blue Hill and the greater Downeast area.

The updated services feature the latest technologies in preventive and restorative dentistry. Dr. Wright takes the time to walk patients through each step to reduce any form of dental anxiety. The general dentist empowers his patients throughout any procedure, telling them that they can stop anytime they begin to feel uncomfortable.

A dental crown is a type of covering for a damaged tooth. They are usually recommended for patients with large cavities or missing teeth. The crown protects the tooth from further damage and can be made from different materials, including ceramic and porcelain.

Downeast Dental is a family-owned dental office. Dr. Wright and his team are dedicated to providing a comfortable experience for all patients by building trust through sensitivity and understanding. He explains that his goal is to ‘really help people become comfortable coming to the dentist, there are heat massage chairs here, water out front, everything to make it a fun, relaxing welcoming atmosphere. And, most of all it’s not painful anymore to visit the dentist, things have changed so much’.

The dental practice is the only practice in the area that offers 3-D X-rays which allows for more accurate and less intrusive care. Utilizing Cone Beam CT scans, Dr. Wright can prescribe more precise treatments, especially for cases of chipped, cracked, broken, fractured, or worn-down teeth.

He updated his services to help patients receive high-quality dental care with minimal pain. It is important to Dr. Wright that patients do not fear visiting their dentist and find the help they need for their dental pain or concern. The doctor says that early intervention means less invasive and more effective dental work.

A satisfied patient wrote, “If you are looking for a dentist in the Ellsworth area, look no more. Dr. Wright is phenomenal. I had a tooth extracted by him and it was virtually painless. Going to the dentist for me is a frightening experience and he put me totally at ease.”

Interested parties can find more information at https://downeastdental.com

