Dental Crowns Kirkwood MO Repairs Cap Fitting Restorative Dentistry Updated

Comprehensive dental practice, Geyer Dental Group (+1-314-965-4064) based in Kirkwood, MO, has launched updates to their dental crowns and restorative dentistry services for patients in Greater St. Louis.

The office is conveniently located at 610 N Geyer Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122 and welcomes patients from Webster Groves, Creve Coeur and the surrounding areas.

More details can be found at https://www.geyerdental.com/articles/dear_doctor/509264-crowns-bridgework

The newly updated services offer patients in the Greater St. Louis area a broad range of solutions for overall oral health and treatments for dental issues.

Many people find themselves apprehensive of a visit to the dentist, and in fact, Dr Abby Hailand from Geyer Dental says the biggest myth out there right now is that everything in the dental office is painful.’

The team at Geyer Dental has over 30 years of experience in providing a caring, welcoming, and stress-free service to help patients relax and feel at ease.

Dr Abby Hailand adds that she ‘was working in a group practice in Chicago, and actually developed a reputation for dealing with high anxiety, dental fear patients … I like to take a lot of extra time listening to the patients, listening to their concerns and any past experiences that have made them anxious’.

The practice prides itself on providing top-quality dental health care from a team of highly-trained, qualified professionals who understand the intricacies of comprehensive oral health.

Services from the practice cover a wide range of dental issues, such as Restorative Dentistry. This includes crowns and bridgework, which are specifically designed to cover a decayed, damaged, or simply unattractive tooth. It may also be that you have a cap that fell off or need dental crown repairs.

Well-fitted crowns from the practice help to restore strength to the tooth and are crafted from dental ceramics (a type of high-tech porcelain) to blend into the overall appearance of the teeth without being noticed.

Geyer Dental also offers other materials for tooth crowns, as metals such as gold can be efficient and durable, though less desirable for teeth that are more visible toward the front of the mouth. Professionals at the practice go over the benefits of various materials with each patient prior to treatment.

They also offer a wide range of cosmetic dentistry treatments, from regular cleaning and oral exams to implants, extractions, and whitening..

This latest service launch is in line with the practice’s commitment to offering high-quality general, restorative, and cosmetic dental care solutions for patients in the Kirkwood, MO area.

A satisfied patient said: “Dr. Hailand is first class. Not only did she make me feel incredibly comfortable, but she did a great job of communicating what needed to be done in terms of my overall oral health. She was personable, yet a true professional. I give her and the rest of the team my highest recommendation.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.geyerdental.com/

