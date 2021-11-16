Dental Crowns/Bridges Springfield PA Treatment Update

Dental Crowns/Bridges Springfield PA: This is an update by Collingdale Dental Associates for those seeking treatment options for cracked, broken, or fractured teeth.

—

Collingdale Dental Associates of Collingdale, PA announced the update of their expert cosmetic dentist services for the placement of dental crowns, dental bridges, and other oral health services.

They are conveniently located 224 Clifton Ave, Collingdale, PA 19023 and welcome patients from Springfield, Ardmore, Broomall and other surrounding areas. More details can be found at https://www.collingdaledentalassociates.com/dental-services/general-dentistry/dental-crowns/

Many people have questions about what a dental crown is for, if it hurts and how it helps. A dental crown is a cover, or cap, for a damaged tooth that restores its size, shape, color, and function. Crowns strengthen teeth and enhance their appearance. They are made of ceramics, metal alloys, composite resin, porcelain, or combinations of these materials.

Treatments can also help with teeth that are worn down, weak, discolored, misshapen, have undergone root canals or have large cavities. Dental crowns can also attach to dental implants or bridges to replace missing teeth and restore your smile as seen here https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/06/25/2252985/0/en/Collingdale-PA-Dental-Crowns-Bridges-Expert-Cosmetic-Dentistry-Updated.html

Springfield PA patients are also being offered other services including cosmetic dentistry for whitening teeth, veneers, or other solutions to give them a more confident, brighter and straighter smile. Regular dental checkups are important when maintaining good oral hygiene, and the dental practice encourages all local residents to get in touch for their next check up.

Collingdale Dental Associates is led by Dr. Kanwal “Dr. Connie” Aftab. Dr. Connie has built a reputation as one of the top dentists in Collingdale, with over a decade of experience working in the Philadelphia area as well as a standing membership with relevant bodies including the American Dental Association, the Pennsylvania Dental Association, and the Academy of General Dentistry.

See recent media coverage here https://finance.yahoo.com/news/collingdale-pa-dental-crowns-bridges-024600032.html

One patient review on Google reads ‘Knew this office wasn’t the closest dentist, but it’s well worth the drive. Everyone in the office is friendly and helpful and I’ve never waited for longer than a minute. Painless cavity fillings and preparation for my crowns, excited to see how the final product comes out!! Makes going to the dentist fun (almost)!’

Contact Info:

Name: Dr Kanwal Aftab

Email: Send Email

Organization: Collingdale Dental Associates

Address: 224 Clifton Ave, Collingdale, PA 19023, United States

Phone: +1-610-583-3454

Website: https://www.collingdaledentalassociates.com/

Release ID: 89053230