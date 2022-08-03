Dental Implants Auckland Botany Downs – Tooth Restoration Treatments Launched

—

Botany Family Dental has launched its updated dental implants service in Botany Downs East Tamaki, Auckland. The company’s dental implants help patients benefit from professional solutions for missing teeth.



More information is available at https://www.botanydentists.co.nz/dental-implants



The updated service provides an easy and affordable way to replace lost teeth. A dental implant from Botany Family Dental is an artificial tooth root that is surgically placed into the jawbone beneath the gums to hold a replacement tooth.



Implants by Botany Family Dental offer a wide range of benefits. Dental implants help to keep the integrity of the bone structure after tooth loss and function and feel similar to natural teeth. They also serve to protect the health of adjacent teeth, since they don’t require bridgework. Dental implants also help improve speaking ability by eliminating the need for large and loose fitting dentures.



Aesthetically, implants from Botany Family Dental give patients a beautiful white smile. Additionally, dental implants also improve facial appearance since they prevent bone loss. Another key benefit of having dental implants is that they distribute bite forces evenly throughout the mouth. More info about the benefits of dental implants can be found at https://www.aucklandfamilydental.co.nz/dental-implants



Before having a dental implant operation, a patient should consult their dentist first to examine the condition of their mouth. After a dentist recommends the patient as a candidate for a dental implant, Botany Family Dental will carry out an assessment appointment to develop a customised treatment plan for each individual.



The next step in the process is for Botany Family Dental to carry out the procedure by placing the implant in the patient’s jaw. Then there is a healing period of six months, which includes having a healing cap placed over the implant for a few weeks. It is then replaced by an abutment, which is then covered by crown that resembles a natural tooth.



To learn more about the work of Botany Family Dental at https://www.dentistaucklandnz.co.nz/dental-implants





About Us: East Tamaki, Auckland, NZ - Botany Family Dental: They provide preventative care (oral cancer screening, perio maintenance & dental cleanings, gum disease treatment, sealant), restorative care (dentures, fillings, crowns, implants, bridges, extractions) and cosmetic dentistry (Invisalign, teeth whitening, veneers).

Contact Info:

Name: Dr Kavendra Naidoo

Email: Send Email

Organization: Botany Family Dental

Address: 455 East Tamaki Road, East Tāmaki, Auckland 2013

Phone: 09 666 0018

Website: https://www.botanydentists.co.nz/



Release ID: 89079516

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.