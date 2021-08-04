Dental Implants Colmar PA Restorative Oral Surgery Cosmetic Dentistry Updated

Advanced Dental Esthetics (215-997-2300) in Colmar, Pennsylvania, has launched restorative dentistry procedures and dental implants for patients in Landsdale, Chalfont, and Hatfield.

Advanced Dental Esthetics, a dentistry clinic in Colmar, Pennsylvania, has updated its services to include a range of restorative dentistry procedures and dental implants. The clinic has a devoted team of family-friendly dentists, and they are trusted by patients across Montgomery County.

For more information, please visit https://www.pafamilydentist.com/dentalimplants

According to the Foundation for Oral Rehabilitation (FOR), 69% of adults between ages 35 and 44 have lost at least one permanent tooth. Additionally, 25% of adults 74 and older have lost all permanent teeth. The latest announcement responds to the increasing demand for affordable dental implants.

Advanced Dental Esthetics recommends an initial consultation to determine the best treatment for patients interested in dental implants. Should patients decide on implants, the clinic will then take x-rays and molds of the jaw. Once they’ve determined the space available, their surgeons will place an implant into the bone and wait for the surgery to heal. The healing typically takes around six months.

After that, the clinic can insert the patient’s new titanium teeth and roots individually or as part of a denture. Following a brief healing period, the artificial teeth will be firmly attached and provide exceptional stability and aesthetics. Dr. Dudhat, Advanced Dental Esthetics’ chief surgeon, explains that dental implants are ideal for maintaining oral health and enhancing a smile. Critically, experts agree that dental implant procedures are 95% effective.

The clinic takes pride in keeping its patients healthy and smiling. To this end, they focus on providing preventative dental education and comprehensive cleaning. The clinic also keeps up-to-date with the latest training and technology. Their other services include Invisalign, teeth whitening, cosmetic dentistry, and periodontal disease treatments.

Advanced Dental Esthetics has over 20 years of experience in oral healthcare. With the updated services, the clinic continues to provide premium dental services to patients in Landsdale, Chalfont, Hatfield, and the surrounding areas.

“Dr. Dudhat is the best dentist in Pennsylvania,” a satisfied patient said. “I’ve been going to him for over 15 years, and I drive from Allentown because a good dentist is hard to find. Now that I’ve discovered Advanced Dental Esthetics, I won’t go anywhere else.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.pafamilydentist.com/home

