Dentist & Orthodontist High Organic Ranking: Google Autocomplete Tech Announced

My Tooth Media announces the introduction of unique autocomplete optimization technology for dental specialists, including orthodontists, endodontists, and pediatric dentists.

—

Dental specialists can now select keywords or phrases that they would like associated with their practice, such as “best orthodontist near me,” or “local endodontists.” When an individual begins entering the chosen word/phrase, the new technology is designed to make the name of the practice appear in the autocomplete function of major search platforms, including Google, Bing, and YouTube.

More details can be found at https://www.mytoothmedia.com/

‘My Tooth Media’ explains that the new system has already been introduced to dental clinics across the US, with clients reporting near domination of first-page organic search rankings. The firm states that the system is not only highly effective, but is also considerably less expensive than other approaches, such as SEO or pay-per-click ads.

According to Google, a significant percentage of searches are now completed using one of the suggestions made by autofill. The feature was first introduced over 20 years ago, and offers a list of complete search strings based on the keywords being typed and popular searches that have been carried out before.

‘My Tooth Media’ points out that autocomplete begins working as soon as a user begins typing a new entry, making it the earliest possible stage in the search process. As a result, the firm states that dental specialists who can appear in autocomplete are offered a significant advantage over their competitors.

“We put your dental practice in the autocomplete for Google, YouTube, and Bing, so your potential customers see you before anyone else,” a company representative explained. “You will be the sole company listed for the chosen keyword phrase, as we never sell the same phrase to multiple clients.”

About ‘My Tooth Media’

Headquartered in California, ‘My Tooth Media’ states that its autocomplete optimization technology is both new and unique in the digital marketing space. While the firm is currently introducing the solution to dental-related businesses, it states that the system is equally effective for almost any sector, and also works at a national or international level.

“We opted to take as many keywords as possible so we could own the local search market, and we’re extremely happy with the outcome,” one client recently stated. “My Tooth Media delivers exactly what they promise.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.mytoothmedia.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Damien Gallow

Email: Send Email

Organization: DJG Global Investments, LLC DBA My Tooth Media

Address: 578 Washington Blvd Suite 203, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292, United States

Website: https://www.mytoothmedia.com/



Release ID: 89125122

If there are any errors, inconsistencies, or queries arising from the content contained within this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our reliable team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours, taking proactive measures to rectify any identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. Ensuring accurate and dependable information is our top priority.