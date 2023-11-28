Dentist Search Engine Autocomplete: Pay-Per-Click Alternative Service Update

The dental practice marketing experts at My Tooth Media have published a service update about their search engine autocomplete feature.

With the announcement, dental practices are made aware of a cost-effective alternative to SEO and pay-per-click campaigns - Auto-Complete Optimization. This service is designed to make a given dental office appear at the top of search engine queries by utilizing precise keyword phrases.

More details can be found at https://www.mytoothmedia.com

The service, also referred to as Search-Box Optimization, gives dentists the ability to appear ten times on the first page of search results as opposed to the one appearance typically offered by traditional SEO-based marketing. The update also highlights the fact that 'My Tooth Media'’s marketing campaigns are compatible with existing websites.

According to data released by Google, approximately 71% of user searches are finished with auto-complete. By focusing on this area, 'My Tooth Media' offers dental practices a way to outrank local competitors.

The company states that individuals who are seeking a new dental office tend to perceive the practices that appear within a search engine’s autocomplete feature as having more authority due to their placement in this highly visible section. 'My Tooth Media' explains that its technology, which works on desktops, tablets, and mobile devices, thus, has a higher click-through rate - along with a lower monthly cost than standard alternatives.

'My Tooth Media' provides both local and national marketing options - and only sells a keyword phrase once, which ensures exclusive ownership.

The company highlights the fact that its service is easy to use, as dentists require little to no personal marketing expertise to take advantage of 'My Tooth Media'’s Search-Box Optimization. The company’s search engine specialists collaborate with each dental office to tailor keywords to their needs.

One of the company’s clients said the following about their experience, “We saw the results. When our customers search for adoption services in Canada, our name shows in the auto-suggest, and customers are using this to find us. The Autocomplete-Optimization program works great.”

