Dentium announces successful conclusion of “Dentium Smile Saga 2024”, sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

Dentium, the powerhouse behind premium dental implant systems, proudly announces the successful conclusion of "Dentium Smile Saga 2024". Held on April 21st, 2024, at the illustrious Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, this groundbreaking seminar marked a significant milestone in dental education and innovation. During the event, Dentium also became an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS holder for the largest dentistry lesson.



"Dentium Smile Saga 2024" promised an unparalleled opportunity for dental professionals to engage with the forefront of dental advancements. With a stellar lineup of speakers and a focus on cutting-edge topics, the event was designed to ignite the passion for excellence in dental practice.



At the helm of this extraordinary seminar was Dr. SM Chung, the visionary founder of Dentium, who delivered an enlightening keynote lecture on minimalism in sinus and digital dentistry. Dr. Chung's insights promised to revolutionize the way dental care is approached, inspiring attendees to embrace innovation and transformation.



Joining Dr. SM Chung were India's esteemed Key Opinion Leaders, a distinguished group of professionals representing various specialties within dentistry. These luminaries shared their wealth of knowledge and practical insights, covering everything from the latest advancements in digital dentistry to the intricacies of sinus surgeries.



"Dentium Smile Saga 2024" offered a holistic experience enriched with interactive sessions, captivating case studies, and invaluable networking opportunities. The event concluded with a grand Indian-style gala lunch, providing attendees with the perfect platform to mingle, exchange ideas, and forge connections that could shape the future of dentistry.



Dr. SM Chung encapsulated the spirit of "Dentium Smile Saga 2024", stating, "This isn't just another event; it's a heartfelt milestone in the global dental community. It's a journey of transformation, where every interaction sparks a flame of curiosity and inspiration within dental professionals worldwide."



As a testament to Dentium's commitment to professional development, all attendees received a participation certificate, recognizing their dedication to advancing dental excellence.



During the event, Dentium officially became a Guinness World Record holder for hosting the largest dental seminar, with over 1000 dentists in attendance. This achievement marks a new pinnacle in dental education and underscores Dentium's dedication to pushing the boundaries of excellence in the field.



"Dentium Smile Saga 2024" was a transformative journey towards a brighter future for dentistry, and Dentium extends its gratitude to all dental professionals, researchers, academicians, and industry experts who joined this landmark event.

