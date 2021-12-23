DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services and QuEST Global team up to provide complementary expertise to Airbus and are selected as strategic suppliers EMES3

The companies to provide complementary expertise in Industrial Design, Production Engineering and Customer Services

The partnership will provide enhanced footprint, capabilities and capacity to address end-to-end approach within Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering and Customer Services functions

These services for Airbus will be across divisions and geographies worldwide

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services and QuEST Global, a global Product EngineeringServices company, today announced that Airbus has selected their partnership as preferred suppliers for Airbus' EMES3 ("Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering and Services Strategic Supplier"). The combined services provided by the partnership will cover all Airbus divisions, subsidiaries, and affiliates across Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering and Customer Services functions.

DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services and QuEST Global together have the ability to deploy an end-to-end approach from design and manufacturing to services, with co-design and digital continuity at the center of the products, processes, methods and tools development. This partnership aims to help Airbus achieve its business transformation, by enhancing its industrial performance, economic competitiveness and strategic planning of future programs.

Speaking on the occasion, Andrew Lewis, VP Global Delivery - Engineering Services, QuEST Global, said, "This new collaboration with DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services and our selection as an EMES3 preferred supplier is a testament to our trusted long-term relationship with Airbus since 2008. We are excited to work with DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services, who also has broad capabilities and an impressive reputation, to create integrated solutions that will help make a strategic difference to Airbus' business. We are proud and appreciative of the opportunity to continue our strategic relationship with Airbus."

Patrick CLAUDEL, VP sales & marketing from DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services, said, "We have been associated with Airbus since 2013 and this opportunity to continue to work with Airbus only makes us more proud and happy and committed to helping them achieve their objectives. DERICHEBOURG's and QuEST's combined capabilities and global footprint will play an important role in providing Airbus with desired competitive advantages. We look forward to a fruitful association."

About QuEST Global:

For nearly 25 years, QuEST Global has been a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Healthcare and Medical Devices, Rail and Semiconductor industries. With a presence in 13 countries, 54 global delivery centers and 11,500+ personnel, QuEST Global is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner and sustainable world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

About DERICHEBOURG AERONAUTICS SERVICES

DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services, a major stakeholder in aeronautical sub-contracting on a worldwide scale, offers a wide range of engineering skills that cover a complete aircraft life cycle, to the key players in the aeronautical industry, including manufacturers, airline companies, leasing companies and financial institutions that own aeronautical assets.

DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services is an historic Airbus strategic supplier, involved in Manufacturing, Quality, Supply chain, Production Engineering and Customer Services and has been referenced locally as ME3S since 2013 and now worldwide for all major Airbus manufacturing, assembly and delivery sites for all its divisions.

As confirmed by many formal approvals and certifications, and by the loyalty of its long-standing customers, the quality of DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services rests on its competent, highly specialized teams.