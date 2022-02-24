Dermatologist Dr Ruban Nathan Supports Holistic & Naturopathic Therapy for Dermatological Conditions

Dr. Nathan specializes in a relatively novel approach to dermatology, which involves alternative treatment options to steroids and antibiotics.

—

Established senior consultant dermatologist Dr. Ruban Nathan is taking a new approach to the treatment of dermatological conditions by promoting the use of scientifically proven naturopathic dietary modifications to assist with dermatologic therapies.

Qualified in the full gamut of dermatologic therapies including laser and hair restoration surgery, Dr. Ruban Nathan is co-director of the Nathan Skin Hair Laser Centre in Kuala Lumpur, and also visits at Sunway Medical Centre and Assunta Hospital. He has contributed to a textbook in Cosmetic Dermatology and has been a visiting lecturer at numerous meetings, including the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery Congress.

In recent years, Dr. Ruban Nathan has focused more of his attention on the success of naturopathic dermatology, mostly inspired by a case of psoriasis that dramatically responded to plant-based Omega 3 oil supplementation along with dietary modification.

“Conventional medicine has been proven to be extremely effective in combating auto immune conditions,” explains Dr. Nathan. “What cannot be ignored however are lifestyle and poor dietary choices often made by our patients. By adopting a plant-based diet, though not necessarily vegetarian diet, with specific supplements such as Omega 3 Oil, we can attempt to calm the immune system, rather than just treating the symptoms.”

Dr. Ruban Nathan is also a member of an international panel of Hair Transplant Surgeons that assist with the “Fight the Fight” nonprofit campaign launched by the ISHRS to help disseminate information on the spread of illicit clinics in the field of hair transplant surgery globally.

Hair transplants can be a safe and effective hair loss solution when performed by a licensed, trained medical doctor. Over the past few years there has been a surge in illicit, black-market surgeries, which can result in devastating scarring, poor outcomes ranging from minor, to severe, and even life-threatening consequences. For more information about “Fight the Fight,” visit the website at https://fightthefight.ishrs.org.

Dr Ruban Nathan also works with the Ministry of Health in Malaysia to marshal for ethical standards of practice in Cosmetic Medicine & Surgery, in his work with the LCP (Letters of Credentialling & Privileging Committee.)

In Malaysia all medical practitioners interested to practice in this field should be certified with the LCP. The committee meets regularly and runs both written and oral tests for such candidates.

For more information about Dr. Ruban Nathan and his work, visit his website at https://www.drruban.com.

About Dr. Ruban Nathan

