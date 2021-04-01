PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season on the horizon, beauty enthusiasts are eagerly scouting ways to achieve different looks. Dr. Jeswender Singh, the leading doctor of Dermlaze Skin Lazer Aesthetics Centre, shares four tips to select the best aesthetic clinic.



Dermlaze Offers Tips for Beauty Enthusiasts for the Upcoming Holiday Season

1. Opt for a reputable aesthetician

A professional and reputable aesthetician has the knowledge, skills and years of experience necessary to achieve flawless results, with reduced scarring and lower infections risks. They provide patients with ample information regarding procedures, treatment plans, risks and benefits of each treatment. "It is imperative that aesthetics practitioners are in the know about advancements in products and procedures in order to provide patients with the best treatment options and achieve optimal outcomes while avoiding complications," said Dr. Jeswender who has earned international recognition for his aesthetic skills.

2. The aesthetician understands patients' needs

An aesthetician can only provide recommendations on the most suitable treatment to achieve the best results with minimal risk of having to return for a cosmetic fix if they truly understand the patient's needs. A competent aesthetician will be able to foresee treatment results, thus, managing patients' expectations. Unnecessary therapies and recommendations should be discouraged to avoid complications and misunderstanding.

3. Choosing the right treatment plan

Every procedure comes with pros and cons that require several factor considerations including pain tolerance, procedure and recovery time. Vaser® Liposelection and Laserlipolysis procedures at Dermlaze are two examples of minimally invasive fat-reducing procedures that allow individuals get rid of stubborn fat and reshape their bodies without leaving scars.

Non-invasive facelift procedures on the other hand incorporates the most cutting-edge skin tightening treatments that rejuvenate sagging skin by improving skin elasticity in addition to creating defined facial structure. These treatments take about three hours to complete with only two to three days of downtime. Dermlaze's Scarlet® RF Facelift is an example of a minimally invasive fractional radio frequency treatment that improves skin elasticity and reshapes the face without the need for incisions.

4. Cost consideration

Invasive procedures can be costly, but they offer immediate and permanent results. Nevertheless, modern technology has enabled a variety of safer and reasonably priced aesthetic treatments without incisions such as Dermlaze's Vaser® Liposelection and Laserlipolysis. Dr. Jeswender however, cautions beauty enthusiasts to avoid excessively low-cost aesthetic procedures that most likely employ devices that have not been approved by the medical board.

For more information on various aesthetic treatments, visit https://www.dermlaze.com.my/.

About Dermlaze

Dermlaze Skin Laser & Aesthetics Centre offers a wide range of therapies and treatments to treat skin conditions and enhance beauty and appearance. With qualified specialists in various non-invasive or minimally invasive aesthetic procedures, Dermlaze takes pride in providing a professional service backed by experience and expertise to achieve significant and consistent positive results.

Related Links :

https://www.dermlaze.com.my/