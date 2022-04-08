Derrick Waltz, the Chief Sales Officer of Replace Your University, Details what is Next for this Powerhouse Company

—





Derrick Waltz, the Chief Sales Officer of Replace Your University, reveals what is next for this up-and-coming powerhouse that has developed a reputation of saving clients more than $100k from their mortgage through the education they provide. The next steps this company is undertaking are likely to make a significant dent in a multi-billion-dollar industry and ruffle more than a few feathers.



Replace Your University, previously known as Replace Your Mortgage, may be the 500-pound gorilla in the mortgage education industry, but they came a long way in a short period of time. Michael Lush started the company in 2014 with nothing more than a strategy he field tested - using himself as the Guinea pig – and has quickly grown since. The path to where it is today has been a twisty road with a lot of ground covered in a little over 7 years.

Derrick Waltz was born in the mid 80s and raised in a rural town in Ohio working multiple farms in his youth (developing a strong work ethic that would serve him well later in life). Like many growing up in the Midwest, he was involved in sports and academics, playing baseball, basketball, and football through his school years. Pushing through the difficulties he faced as a young man helped build the resiliency and “110% committed” mindset that unknowingly at the time would help drive him to where he is today.

Mr. Waltz went to Middle Tennessee State University for the aerospace program and was on track to become an Air Traffic Controller. A couple years into his degree he married his middle school sweetheart and then graduated shortly after. Right before he was about to be hired some of the instructors warned him of issues that were occurring in the career field and informed him he may might want to wait a while before moving forward with his intended career.

A blessing in disguise, it turned his trajectory ultimately taking him to where it is now. He went back to school focusing heavily on business and finance. After graduating in 2011 he started in the finance department at Simplex, and then a couple years later transitioned to Healthcare Corporation of America (the largest healthcare company in the U.S. at the time) and was offered a role in accounts receivable and began to quickly work his way up the corporate ladder.

As he was fast approaching burnout, a friend reached out to him with a business idea (looking for a partner with a business background) to start a social media company in 2013. Derrick ended up as many entrepreneurs do – wearing multiple hats – and was part owner, CFO and CSO. By 2015 they quickly grew the company and were doing 7 figures per year. It was at this point he decided to move on and became Vice President of mortgage lending for Guaranteed Rate (who was the 3rd largest in the country at the time)

The intersection of Mr. Waltz and Replace Your University would happen in early 2016, “I came across Michael Lush and his book on utilizing a 1st lien HELOC to pay off my home and begin building wealth. After a little research, my wife and I signed up as clients and began implementing the strategy. Shortly after I was offered a position as a qualification/sales consultant on the RYM team.”

He then continued, “In 2017 I took the leap and began helping family’s pay off their home and build wealth on a full-time basis. This eventually allowed me to step away from my previous job at Guaranteed Rate. I then worked my way up to the Director of Qualification and now I’m the Chief Sales Officer. Since then, we’ve surpassed 6,000 clients and it has been a whirlwind of a couple years.”

When asked what he thinks sets Replace Your University apart from any of the competitors he had an interesting take stating, “I would say the best thing about Replace Your University is how we're able to give our clients a fresh perspective on their financial picture and provide a paradigm shift in mindset to help them succeed financially and grow wealth and build the life they want. The first step to do that is through replacing their mortgage and managing their debt servicing so they can truly build wealth instead of just losing tens of thousands of dollars from unnecessary interest paid to the bank.”

Despite Replace Your University being a young company, they are well on their way to becoming a household name and making an impact on more than 100,000 clients over the next few years. As Mr. Waltz said, “My motto is if it's worth doing, it's worth overdoing. Either I don't do it or I put 110% into it, and we all have this mindset at RYU. This is one of the reasons we overhauled the design of our new website and backend user experience to make it truly world class.” The future looks bright for this company as they are now stretching their legs and entering a growth phase that will be fun to watch.

###

You can learn more about Replace Your University and the bootcamp by going to their website www.ReplaceYourUniversity.com and creating a free account. Replace Your Mortgage does not offer mortgages, Helocs, or loans of any kind. Replace Your Mortgage is not a bank and does not provide credit offers. Replace Your Mortgage is strictly for educational and informational purposes only.

Contact Info:

Name: James R.

Email: Send Email

Organization: Amplified Authority

Website: http://www.AmplifiedAuthority.com



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FAzIkIH-e0E&list=PLxI2GNSKSdaiZGipdRynWYtHu6E1pxVLL

Release ID: 89072886

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.