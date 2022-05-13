DESAY SV LAUNCHES "ICP AURORA" - THE WORLD'S FIRST MASS PRODUCIBLE INTELLIGENT COMPUTING PLATFORM

Optimising information flow, component controls and energy efficiency in "software-defined" vehicles through central integrated control

Aurora to be put into mass production by 2024, introducing more efficient and cost-effective smart vehicles to the world

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Desay SV announces the launch of Aurora, a first-generation ICP (Intelligent Computing Platform) product, and the world's first mass producible ICP in the automotive electronics industry.

An Intelligent Computing Platform is based on the concept of central computing that realises the central integrated control of computerised functions through the flexible combination of modular pluggable hardware and software configuration. Currently, there are hundreds of Electronic Control Units (ECUs) in a smart car. Different ECUs run different operating systems and application software and make decisions independently to achieve different functions. With the advent of "software-defined" vehicles, higher energy efficiency, upgradeable software/hardware and compatible standardisations, intelligent and centralised computing will be the future direction for smart vehicle electrical architecture – giving rise to the use of ICPs in the automotive industry.

ICPs will integrate multi-dimensional technologies for future evolution. Its advantages include highly scalable computing power improvement, function configuration and experience upgrades. It is able to support mainstream large computing power heterogeneous Security Operations Centres (SOCs) and can be flexibly matched through hardware boards and various software configurations to meet the needs of different customers and different models. Aurora's open architecture design for Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA) is also able to meet the rapid integration and deployment of different software application requirements.

ICPs use specific technologies to balance computing and storage as much as possible, in order to alleviate the memory access wall problem, using a streaming structure to allow data flow to be processed and at the same time reduce memory access, energy transfer and loss.

As a first generation ICP, Aurora's built-in packet forwarding hardware accelerators, high-speed Ethernet and PCIe (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express) bus optimise traditional rigid interconnection structures, and use software to configure interconnection topology, bandwidth and protocols with more flexibility. Aurora's sandwich model thin channel water-cooling plate and intelligent feedback control water-cooling technology, also allows it to meet ultra-high power needs with efficient heat dissipation. In terms of safety, it meets ASIL D (Automotive Safety Integrity Level D), the highest level for Functional Safety for Road Vehicles standards. In terms of driver/passenger experience, Aurora's integrated die-cast aluminum design conforms to noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) requirements for vehicles.

Aurora has also been designed with carbon neutrality in mind – its total product size is only half of that a single domain controller with the same computing power, meaning that Aurora will reduce the carbon mass ratio of vehicle raw materials and improve the energy efficiency ratio of electronic components within the vehicle. Compared with other domain controllers, Aurora also reduces energy consumption by about 42% and carbon emissions by about 62%.

Desay SV is a leading Tier One supplier of mobility solutions in China, focusing on three business groups: intelligent cabin, intelligent driving and connected services. The launch of ICP Aurora underscores Desay SV's commitment to mastering intelligence in automotive electrical architecture which will further entrench Desay SV as a pioneering leader in ecological, smart, automotive solutions for the world.

About Desay SV

Desay SV (stock code: 002920), one of the leading mobility technology companies, is committed to play an active role in the transformation of future mobility. Desay SV offers Smart Solution which encompass 3 areas, namely Smart Cabin, Smart Drive and Smart Service. Equipped with its state-of-the-art camera and radar and powered by intelligent cabin and computing platform connected with cloud, Desay SV provides global customers with a safer, more comfortable and efficient mobility product and service.

Today it operates five R&D centres and four production plants in China, Europe, Japan, America and Singapore with a collective workforce of over 4,600 employees. Headquartered in Huizhou, Guangdong, China, it has established long-term partnerships with leading vehicle manufacturers including Volkswagen, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Honda, Volvo, Caterpillar, Great Wall Motors, and Chery.

For more information, please visit en.desaysv.com or connect with Desay SV on LinkedIn.

