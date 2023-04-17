Descartes eBookings for Ocean Shipment Management Now an SAP Endorsed App Available on SAP® Store

ATLANTA and LIER, Belgium, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), announced today that the Descartes eBookings for Ocean Shipment Management solution is now an SAP Endorsed App, available for online purchase on SAP® Store. SAP Endorsed Apps are a category of solutions from SAP’s partner ecosystem that help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. Endorsed apps are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes.



“We’re delighted to announce that Descartes eBookings for Ocean Shipment Management is an SAP Endorsed App,” said Kenneth Wood, Executive Vice President, Product Management at Descartes. “The ability of Descartes eBookings for Ocean Shipment Management to connect carriers across the globe and transform shipment data helps manufacturers, retailers and distributors digitize their supply chain operations.”

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results. Descartes eBookings for Ocean Shipment Management is part of the Descartes Global Logistics Network™ and is integrated with the SAP Logistics Business Network. The combination expands customers’ ocean shipment management capabilities, uniting multiple parties and processes together from the contract to booking phase through the tracking and financial settlement lifecycle. Descartes eBookings for Ocean Shipment Management is a cloud-based, proven solution that enhances SAP TM via SAP Business Network Freight Collaboration to execute bookings and provide shipment status visibility information.

“Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP’s vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers,” said Darryl Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Solution Monetization & Success at SAP. “We applaud Descartes on achieving SAP Endorsed App status for the Descartes eBookings for Ocean Shipment Management solution. Partners like Descartes are positioned to help us deliver a cloud-first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to provide value while solving key business challenges.”

The Descartes eBookings for Ocean Shipment Management solution is available for digital discovery and purchase at SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 2,000 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.

About Descartes

Descartes is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security, and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: +1(800) 419-8495 ext. 202025

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' solution offering and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.