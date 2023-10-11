Desert Wolf Tours Ranked 6th Place For The “Best Thing To Do In The US” By TripAdvisor

Phoenix, Arizona – Desert Wolf Tours, an industry-leading, award-winning adventure tour operator, is excited to announce it has achieved 6th place in TripAdvisor’s “Best Things to Do in the US” Traveler’s Choice ranking for its half-day Tomcar ATV Tour. This impressive accomplishment joins Desert Wolf Tours’ 30 industry awards, perfect safety record, and its number-one […]

—

Desert Wolf Tours, an industry-leading, award-winning adventure tour operator, is excited to announce it has achieved 6th place in TripAdvisor’s “Best Things to Do in the US” Traveler’s Choice ranking for its half-day Tomcar ATV Tour. This impressive accomplishment joins Desert Wolf Tours’ 30 industry awards, perfect safety record, and its number-one excursion ranking in Arizona since 2009.

Called a “Show on Wheels” by an array of satisfied thrill-seekers, Desert Wolf Tours offers a range of customizable Tomcar ATV tours that take guests deep into the Sonoran Desert, where they can look over beautiful mountain vista views, experience dynamic terrain, and catch sight of some Sonoran Desert creatures. The guided ATV tour is ideal for corporate team building activities for small groups, couples, friends, and families looking for a unique, fun, and adventurous day out.

A spokesperson for Desert Wolf Tours said, “Experience our tour that is Ranked the #1 ATV Tour on TripAdvisor, voted the BEST OFF-PROPERTY EXCURSION IN THE WORLD by TravelGolf.com, voted BEST GUIDED ATV TOUR IN ARIZONA by BestThingsAZ.com and FEATURED on The Golf Channel!”

During Desert Wolf Tours half-day Tomcar ATV Tour, guests drive an authentic, military-grade Tomcar ATV for 3 to 3.5 hours on breath-taking desert trials that are led by a team of friendly, enthusiastic, and experienced guides who, throughout the trip, share interesting facts, trivia and survival trips about the Sonoran Desert.

Desert Wolf Tours also offers a popular Machine Gun and Suppressors Adventure that provides guests with the experience of a lifetime. This excursion begins at the company’s 78-acre desert shooting range, where a team of certified Machine Gun Instructors and Range Safety Officers will guide guests through shooting 4 federally restricted firearms: the M1919 Browning .308 Belt-Fed Machine Gun, Primary Weapons Systems M4 5.56 Machine Gun, HK MP5 9mm Submachine Gun and UZI 9mm Submachine Gun.

If guests want to combine both experiences, Desert Wolf Tours also offers the Tomcar ATV Tour and Machine Gun Adventure. This takes guests through the same trails as the standard ATV tour but adds a stop at the desert shooting range at the start to shoot a specialist selection of fully automatic machine guns.

Desert Wolf Tours additionally provides team building or group adventure options that are perfect for a business’s day out and have been enjoyed by hundreds of corporations, such as Google, Shell Oil, PetSmart, Delta Air Lines, and GoDaddy.

Businesses can choose from 3 levels of team-building adventures, these include:

Level 1: Team Bonding

This Team Bonding Experience is a half-day Tomcar Adventure that takes groups deep into the Sonoran Desert, where they may see javalinas, desert mule deer, wild burros, coyotes, rattlesnakes, scorpions, and other indigenous creatures.

Level 2: Team Building Via Adrenaline

Combining the ATV tour and Machine Gun Adventure, the Team Building Via Adrenaline option gives groups the best of both worlds by delivering an exciting Tomcar tour of the Sonoran Desert before presenting them the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shoot fully automatic machine guns in the heart of the desert.

Level 3: Team Building Via Competition

This challenge encompasses the amazing Tomcar ATVs to get groups out into the Sonoran Desert to complete a series of team challenges where they compete head-to-head at the following:

“Wild West” Can Shoot (.22 Mag Revolvers)

“Heisman” Football Toss

“Open Range” Blindfolded Horseshoe Toss

“Trick Shot” Balloon Dart Throw

This is Desert Wolf Tours’ ultimate, off-road team-building adventure and can be customized to meet the specific requirements of each team.

Clint Butler of the Renowned Marketing Agency Digitaleer said, “From the moment I made our reservation, the experience was top-notch. Desert Wolf Tours kept us informed with timely reminders and even checked in with a thoughtful “hope you’re enjoying your adventure” message during our desert tour. Our guide, Derik, was exceptional. He imparted his extensive knowledge of the tour, ensuring our safety and enjoyment throughout. I’d recommend this tour to anyone looking for a fun-filled day.”

More information

For more information about Desert Wolf Tours and the announcement that it has achieved 6th place in TripAdvisors “Best Things to Do in the US” Traveler’s Choice ranking for its half-day Tomcar ATV Tour, please visit https://desertwolftours.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/desert-wolf-tours-ranked-6th-place-for-the-best-thing-to-do-in-the-us-by-tripadvisor/

Contact Info:

Name: Desert Wolf Tours

Organization: Desert Wolf Tours

Address: 4220 W Opportunity Way STE 116 Phoenix AZ 85086 United States

Phone: 1-877-613-9653

Website: https://desertwolftours.com/



Release ID: 89109957

Should you come across any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within this press release's content, we urge you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our committed team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information remains our utmost priority.