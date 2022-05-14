Design Build Troy MI | Single-Family Home Construction Firm Annoucement

—

Trademark Building Company's latest launch provides expertise in design planning and building solutions to help turn clients' ideal property ideas into an attainable reality. The company serves residents of Troy, Bloomfield, Birmingham, Ferndale, and the surrounding areas.



More details can be found at https://www.trademarkbuildingmichigan.com/



The announcement details a range of benefits for those who are seeking a unique and personalized home. Design planning from the Trademark Building Company. allows customers to talk directly to the contractors and tradespeople before and during the construction process.



According to a report by The Oakland Press, more single-family homes are being built in Michigan now than at any point in the last 14 years. While supply chains and materials have been compromised by the pandemic, more families are seeing the financial sense in building their own properties rather than entering the buying and selling market at such an uncertain time.



Trademark Building Company engineers are all fully licensed experts in the field, offering superior craftsmanship and attention to detail in all design and construction projects. Custom builds allow clients to have input into every aspect of their project from the foundations to the roofing materials.



Customers can choose from a comprehensive range of styles and architectural approaches, giving shape and style to ideas no matter how simple or complex they might be. Trademark Building Company tradespeople return to completed projects after a year to inspect and repair any issues that may have emerged with drywall pops and paintwork.



A spokesperson says, “When you work with the McGuckins, you can expect to work with professionals who are established in the construction industry. They do the job right and ensure that each new home is unique.”



With the launch of its updated design and planning services, Trademark Building Company is making custom home building accessible and affordable for the people of Troy and beyond.



Interested parties may call 248-632-1091 or visit https://www.asiaone.com/business/custom-home-troy-mi-design-build-construction-builder-update-southeast-mi or https://www.dailymoss.com/find-the-best-design-build-contractors-at-this-troy-mi-construction-company/ for more information.

About Us: The company is owned by the McGuckin family. They set up the renowned G&M Gutter company in 1951, providing exterior services to builders and homeowners across Southeast Michigan. Trademark Building Company is the family's latest business venture.

Contact Info:

Name: Tony McGuckin

Email: Send Email

Organization: Trademark Building Company Inc.

Address: 1236 Rankin Dr, Troy, MI 48083, United States

Phone: +12489415178

Website: https://www.trademarkbuildingmichigan.com/



Release ID: 89075044

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.