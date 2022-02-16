Designed for All Sleepers, Newentor Launches its Adjustable Design and Ergonomic Support Memory Foam Mattresses in Australia

SYDNEY, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle company Newentor has been an active and popular Best Seller on Amazon since 2018 and is dedicated to creating an ideal home environment for consumers. Proud of having served more than 500,000 customers all over the United States and Europe, Newentor is coming to Australia in 2022 to deliver better dreams to Aussies with its Newentor Mattress.



Newentor Hesperis Mattress

Buying a mattress is not an easy decision and it takes some research to evaluate important aspects including the material, comfort level, sleeping positions, price, brand, durability, among others. Newentor has designed the Hesperis Mattress with innovations in flexible design, ergonomic support and sleeping comfort, meeting the needs of the majority despite differences in weight or sleeping positions.

Taking into account consumer experiences and feedback from the U.S., U.K., Germany, and France, Newentor conducted ergonomics research and iterations to existing memory foam mattresses on the market, making sleep simple and healthy, with features of the Newentor Mattress including:

Adjustable design suitable for all sleepers : 3-Firmness Memory Foam Layers allowing a choice between medium, medium firm, and firm levels to meet the needs of sleepers with different sleeping positions and body weights.

: 3-Firmness Memory Foam Layers allowing a choice between medium, medium firm, and firm levels to meet the needs of sleepers with different sleeping positions and body weights. 7-zone ergonomic sections : precisely supports different pressure points of the body - head, shoulder, waist, hips, highs, lower thighs, feet, allowing the spine to stretch naturally.

: precisely supports different pressure points of the body - head, shoulder, waist, hips, highs, lower thighs, feet, allowing the spine to stretch naturally. Built-in air circulation : the pin core holes allow air to flow freely through all mattress layers, providing the best breathability and body temperature, eliminating hot, sticky, sleepless nights.

: the pin core holes allow air to flow freely through all mattress layers, providing the best breathability and body temperature, eliminating hot, sticky, sleepless nights. Certified memory foam : memory foam, certified by CertiPur-US®, is safe and reliable. A complete memory foam mattress helps to contour the body fully and slowly to release all pressure, providing complete relaxation for a deep sleep.

: memory foam, certified by CertiPur-US®, is safe and reliable. A complete memory foam mattress helps to contour the body fully and slowly to release all pressure, providing complete relaxation for a deep sleep. Natural and environmentally-friendly: OEKO-TEX certified coconut fiber skin-friendly fabric, both anti-bacterial and anti-mite, soft to the touch and can be used directly on the skin.

OEKO-TEX certified coconut fiber skin-friendly fabric, both anti-bacterial and anti-mite, soft to the touch and can be used directly on the skin. 120 Night Free Trial and 10 Years Warranty: allows the customer decide at home and at ease. Most people need at least 30-90 days to adjust to a new mattress.

For its memory foam pillow, Newentor designed a dual sided pillow using both memory foam and high elastic foam. In this way, consumers can choose the softer side or the hard side according to their sleeping positions and personal preferences.

The foam inside the pillow is cut into 40 independent support cushions, giving the spine ergonomic support while letting the air run through freely.

Considering that some people might still have an old mattress or one that is too firm, Newentor is bringing the popular Topper to Australia. As the Best Seller in its category on Amazon, this budget-friendly Topper is a 2-layer design, combining H2 gel visco foam and the H3 comfort firm foam allowing consumers to switch between two hardness levels.

Newentor has worked with multiple mattress review sites and local key opinion leaders to better understand customer feedback, and according to well-known site, Bedbuyer, "The Newentor Hesperis Mattress is a decent foam mattress that is light in weight. The foam components seem of good quality and its customization feature could be appealing to many, and its non-toxic fabric cover is a beauty."

