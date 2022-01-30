Designers Business Academy’s Business for Interior Design Course Launched

Starfish Coaching, a company founded by serial entrepreneur and award winning designer, Eric Lee, has announced the launch of their Designers Business Academy and its first online business course for interior designers.

The coaching firm’s purpose is to strengthen the business systems of creative-based businesses; and in alignment with this, it has just launched their Designers Business Academy with the first curriculum dedicated to helping interior designers start their own business. This program will begin the second quarter of 2022 with a curriculum containing six modules, 18 chapters and over 50 lessons.

Starfish Coaching, as led by award-winning designer and multiple business owner Eric Lee, has designed the course to enable students to start their own interior design businesses, using the methods, resources, and mindset that he has developed over 25 years of building his award-winning design firm VictorEric Design + Build into the coveted brand it is today. Each module features tools and resources that can be used both for the online course and for the student’s future interior design business.

The market for interior design companies is promising: as more of the labor force works remotely, consumers are spending more attention and money on their home environments. The interior design services market, driven by the U.S., is expected to increase globally by $20 billion in the next few years.

The mission at Starfish Coaching is to help creative entrepreneurs realize their business vision in alignment with their creative goals. Designers Business Academy is an extension of this mission. The first curriculum for interior designers is an all-inclusive program that teaches students everything they need to know about starting and running their own interior design business - from the types of feasible business structures to fees management and profitability metrics.

Eric Lee believes that the coaching support add-on to the online program is the key to students’ future success. This add-on gives the students lifetime access to weekly coaching calls where they can ask any question about the program and get the advice/counsel that they are looking for. This eliminates the problem inherent in many online courses that lack the support resources necessary when a student becomes frustrated and lost in the lessons.

Mr. Lee is an architectural and interior designer and a serial entrepreneur. He founded Starfish Coaching because his experience of operating multiple companies and passion for mentoring entrepreneurs makes him the perfect business coach for creatives. Mr. Lee’s core belief is that one’s mindset determines one’s results, and he furnishes his students with the tools and motivation to accomplish their goals to find success in their business.

One client commented: "Eric Lee is undoubtedly a rock star. His training is down-to-earth, relatable, and on point. It is clear he possesses both the insights and experience to impact a person's life."

