Details On Faux Wood Tiles, Floor Tiles And Wall Tiles At Vina House

Each tile category will have a characteristic to suit the needs of each particular space. At Vina House, there will be no scarcity of tile commodities with various designs, sizes, and colors to completely satisfy the construction demands of customers.

—

Tiles are a type of building material used to cover wall surfaces, floors, or other exterior spaces. Selecting the appropriate tiles is the premise of every sustainable, quality, valuable, and classy architecture. With a diversified source of wall tiles, floor tiles, and faux wood tile products, Vina House can provide customers with many options from brands such as ceramic tiles, and porcelain tiles, to rough tiles, decorative tiles, and others.

Faux wood tile at Vina House

Breathing soul from the natural beauty of sharp grain lines like genuine wood with main tones such as gray, cool brown, beige, and the rest... faux wood tiles often evoke a warm, comfortable feeling suitable for spaces that need coziness like living rooms and bedrooms. At Vina House, customers can discover plural of the most prevalent faux wood tile models including Viglacera, Granite, Chinese, light-colored, rough tiles, and more. These general tile perks are waterproofness, high bearing capacity, slip resistance, resistance to abrasion, and ease of construction, cleaning, and maintenance.

Floor tiles at Vina House

Floor tiles are often used to construct foundations, floors, gardens, and places that suffer from considerable impacts, frequent collisions, or high movement density. Therefore, Vina House delivers high-quality floor tiles with a lot of emphasis on hardness, maximum scratch as well as slip resistance, and good bearing capacity to protect the floor effectively, remain sustainably, and save repair costs. Some floor tile lines distributed at Vina House include Viglacera, Taicera, Prime, Catalan, Kis, Bach Ma, and so forth.

Wall tiles at Vina House

This tile classification is used to cover walls in a vertically, protecting walls from factors such as steam, high temperature, and mold; maintaining wall longevity, and keeping spaces always clean. Meeting those requirements, Vina House provides tiles such as Catalan, Dong Tam, Prime, Kis, and more with common advantages of high gloss, waterproofing, adhesion resistance, and good quality color fastness.

The tile models at Vina House with diverse designs, sizes, and colors spread from the low-cost, mid-range to high-end segments to fully meet the construction requirements of customers. Vina House also offers free delivery service within the inner city area of Ho Chi Minh City and commits to warranty cases of warping and breakage. Besides tile commodities, Vina House also offers high-end sanitary equipment combos including Nano-coated toilets, Lavabo, showers, and others. All sanitary equipment combos at Vina House are warranted for at least 5-10 years and apply many benefits when customers purchase more than 2 combos.

For more information, please take a look at: https://khogachmengiare.com.vn

About Vina House

Vina House is the official distributor of high-quality and genuine tiles from many brands. Having a showroom, two large warehouses, and a team of dedicated and prompt staff, Vina House not only effectively supports customers in purchasing products but also supports customers in measuring designing, and selecting models, contributing to perfecting customer houses.

Contact Detail:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/khogachmengiare.com.vn

Twitter: https://twitter.com/vinahousevnn

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/gachvinahouse/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@gachvinahouse

About Us: /Vina House/

Contact Info:

Name: Vina House

Email: Send Email

Organization: VINA HOUSE CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS AND INTERIOR DECORATION COMPANY

Address: 900 - 902 Pham Van Dong Street, Hiep Binh Chanh Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Phone: (+84) 906 025 919

Website: https://khogachmengiare.com.vn/



