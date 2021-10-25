DETERMINANT Announces New Licensing Deal with FC Barcelona

HONG KONG, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DETERMINANT announced its licensing partnership with FC Barcelona, one of the world's most popular football clubs, effective now through June 30, 2022. DETERMINANT has the licensing rights to manufacture and distribute FC Barcelona limited-time licensed collections. The first licensed collection fuses football and workwear in a unique capsule for every culer who brings their passion from the pitch to the office. This collection is available now through the official DETERMINANT website. The second licensed collection will be available end of Q1 2022.



The All-New FC Barcelona Licensed Collection



FC Barcelona Wrinkle-Free Dress Shirt & Slim Fleece Bomber Jacket

Inspired by the football club's red and blue enthusiasm, this four-piece collection features the Wrinkle-Free Dress Shirt, Regal Pique Polo, Regal Crew Neck T-Shirt, and the Slim Fleece Bomber Jacket. The collection pays homage to the iconic FC Barcelona crest and colors, paired with signature shirt technologies from the licensee, DETERMINANT, to help fans wear their pride and ignite their performance in their work-life.

FC BARCELONA WRINKLE-FREE DRESS SHIRT

The FC Barcelona Wrinkle-Free Dress Shirt is an essential part of every culer's professional wardrobe. It is available in 61 sizes, and applies proprietary Wrinkle-Free and Anti-Bacterial technology onto 100% premium cotton. Inspired by FC Barcelona's iconic Blaugrana, the left sleeve cuff features the football club's famous red and blue stripes. Special details like the FC Barcelona crest logo on the front placket, and cuff buttons engraved with "Més que un club", make it an iconic dress shirt for FC Barcelona supporters.

FC BARCELONA REGAL PIQUE POLO

The FC Barcelona Regal Pique Polo is a stylish business-casual polo inspired by modern professional and their ever-changing work-life. Designed for the culer looking for an upgrade from the traditional polo, the center back neck features an embroidered detail of the club's iconic Blaugrana stripes. The left sleeve shows off FC Barcelona's iconic crest logo, and the placket buttons are engraved with "Més que un club." The addition of Anti-Bacterial and advanced Regal Finishing takes this polo to the next level.

FC BARCELONA REGAL CREW NECK T-SHIRT

The FC Barcelona Regal Crew Neck T-Shirt is a work inspired T-shirt designed for the modern professional, with functional technologies such as Anti-Bacterial and advanced Regal finishing to block odor, and ensure color and shape retention. The center back neck embroidered detail features the club's famous blue and red stripes, inspired by FC Barcelona's iconic Blaugrana. Smart placement of the FC Barcelona crest logo on the bottom hem allows fans to tuck this tee into tailored pants for an elevated ensemble.



FC BARCELONA SLIM FLEECE BOMBER JACKET

The FC Barcelona Slim Fleece Bomber Jacket provides the flexibility and confidence for any modern professional to transition seamlessly for any occasion. Inspired by FC Barcelona's iconic Blaugrana, the center back neck features an embroidered detail of the club's famous blue and red stripes, while the left sleeve shows the FC Barcelona crest. The streamlined Bomber Jacket uses Slim Fleece which provides warmth without adding bulk.

TO PURCHASE

To learn more and purchase the products, visit the official DETERMINANT website at detshirts.com, and on Facebook and Instagram.

Related Links :

https://shop.detshirts.com/