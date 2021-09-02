Dettol Crowned ‘Outstanding Comprehensive Health & Personal Care Product Brand’ at Health Partnership Awards 2021 in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 2 September 2021 - Reckitt Hong Kong is proud to announce Dettol is named 'Outstanding Comprehensive Health & Personal Care Product Brand' at the Health Partnership Awards 2021. The Health Partnership Awards is themed 'A Healthier Tomorrow' this year, aims to raise people awareness of lifelong health and wellness, which perfectly connects with Dettol's brand mission.

(First left) Ms. Pam Mak, President of Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association presented the award trophies to representatives from Reckitt Hong Kong (left to right) Ms. Annie Zong, Senior Brand Manager, Ms. Maggie Chan, Head of External Affairs and Ms. Joyce Li, Assistant External Affairs Manager.





Reckitt is always driven by its purpose to put people first so as to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world. As one of Reckitt's leading brands in Hong Kong, Dettol not only strives to provide a variety of trusted products for personal and family health and hygiene but also becomes the influential leader building a more caring and resilient community through meaningful social impact programs.

Launched in 2021, the award-winning campaign '#KeepProtecting' is a territory-wide movement to pay tribute to the unsung 'City Heroes' who shared the strongest love during the toughest time of the pandemic around us. Dettol searched and discovered 23 stories of the 'City Heroes' from different backgrounds, occupations and nationalities but with one united goal – to protect others' lives and keep our city running. Through the 3-month sharing of these protecting stories on social media, public was not only being engaged in an emotional manner but also being encouraged to keep a positive spirit despite the difficult time, and to keep protecting the people around them with love.

"It's an honour to be recognised for our ongoing efforts to make a positive difference in the community," said Ms. Christie Lee, Reckitt Hong Kong's Marketing Manager . "As one of the world's most trusted disinfectant brands, Dettol does not only protect people's health, but also become the protector of their every moment. Throughout the pandemic, we help ensure health and hygiene in families and communities, as well as receiving extensive resonance with the public in the spread of the positive spirit of keep protecting each other by sharing the stories of unsung 'City Heroes'."

Hosted by ETNET, a prominent local media in Hong Kong, the Health Partnership Awards covers eight categories and recognises 26 companies for their outstanding achievements in making efforts and contributions to promoting public health and bringing excellent products and services. The award is selected by leaders from different professions and fields by assessing the companies in diversified facets including reputation, innovation, quality, benefits, and corporate social responsibility.

About Dettol

The brand first started in hospitals 80 years ago, where Dettol Antiseptic Liquid was first used for the cleaning and disinfection of skin during surgical procedures. As a trusted brand by doctors, Dettol was also used to protect mothers from illness after childbirth.

Ever since then, Dettol has been trusted around the world to help prevent wounds from infection, prevent sickness and help mums protect their families by killing harmful germs and helping to create safe environments for them to thrive in.

The brand continues to be one of the most trusted protectors of health. It's still valued today as a reliable and effective product which is safe to use on skin but also powerful enough to use for environmental germ-killing tasks.

Dettol is world #1 Germ Protection brand. Dettol also ranked first in Sales Value (HK$) in the Hand Wash segment of Liquid Soap category for the 10-year period.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dettol.com.hk/en/

About Reckitt

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society.

Find out more, or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

#Reckitt