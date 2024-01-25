Developing Aesthetically Appealing Spaces: AmpQuartz Announces Relocation to a Larger and More Customer-Friendly Showroom

AmpQuartz, a provider of high-quality stones and cabinet solutions, has relocated to a larger and more customer-friendly showroom in Johor, Malaysia. The move aims to enhance the overall customer experience and showcase their extensive range of products.

AmpQuartz, a leading provider of high-quality stones and cabinet solutions, is pleased to announce its office and branch relocation to a larger and more customer-friendly showroom. The move is aimed at enhancing the overall customer experience by creating a spacious and convenient environment for families and kids to explore their wide range of products.





Effective immediately, AmpQuartz's new showroom will be located at 82, Jalan Gaya 1, Taman Gaya, 81800 Ulu Tiram, Johor, Malaysia. This exciting move signifies the company's commitment to constantly improve and meet the evolving needs of its valued customers.



The decision to relocate stems from AmpQuartz's desire to provide an enhanced showroom experience for its customers. The new showroom boasts two stories, offering ample space for customers to browse through a wide variety of products and the latest stone and cabinet solutions. With this expansion, AmpQuartz aims to create a showroom environment that is both visually captivating and functional.



The company's previous showroom, located at 76B, Jalan Gaya 1, Taman Gaya, (3rd Floor) has served as a hub for customers seeking the best countertop and stone options. AmpQuartz intends to transform this existing space into a dedicated area to showcase an even wider range of countertops and stones, giving customers more options to choose from.



One of the key considerations in the decision to relocate was to address feedback from customers who found it challenging to navigate the stairs in the previous showroom. AmpQuartz places a strong emphasis on customer convenience and accessibility, and the new location eliminates that inconvenience, providing a seamless and obstacle-free experience for all customers.



With this relocation, AmpQuartz is not only committed to improving the showroom experience but also to providing innovative tools to assist customers in turning their dream spaces into reality. AmpQuartz envisions incorporating virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) capabilities into the showroom, allowing customers to visualize their designs in real-time. Additionally, the company is developing an AI cabinet designer named AmpQ Cabinet, aimed at providing inspiration and assisting customers in their creative journey.



This relocation will have a significant impact on AmpQuartz's services and operations. The larger showroom will enable the company to showcase an extensive range of products, ensuring customers have access to the latest trends in stone and cabinet solutions. Additionally, the removal of stairs within the showroom will greatly improve accessibility, ensuring all customers can comfortably explore the showroom without any physical hindrances.



AmpQuartz's new showroom aims to offer customers a comprehensive and user-friendly experience. The company believes that by providing inspirations through VR and AR technologies, along with the introduction of AmpQ Cabinet, it can better address customer needs and guide them in making informed design decisions. By embracing these advancements, AmpQuartz aims to solidify its position as an industry leader in stone and cabinet solutions.



As AmpQuartz completes this significant relocation, their commitment to exceptional customer service and innovation remains unwavering. The move to a larger and more customer-friendly showroom signifies a monumental step towards creating aesthetically appealing spaces for families and individuals alike.



For more information about AmpQuartz's relocation or to explore their extensive range of stones and cabinet solutions, please visit their website at www.ampquartz.com.









About the company: AmpQuartz is a leading provider of high-quality stones and kitchen cabinet solutions, specializing in offering an extensive range of products to meet every customer's design needs. With a commitment to innovation, exceptional customer service, and a passion for creating beautiful spaces, AmpQuartz has solidified its position as a trusted industry leader. With the relocation to a larger and more customer-friendly showroom, AmpQuartz continues to inspire and transform spaces with their impressive stone and cabinet solutions

