Development Starts on PROSTYLE Sapporo Miyanomori, Luxury Residential Complex Built with Lavish Amount of Natural Solid Wood amid Rich Nature in Sapporo, Northern Japan

- Designed and Supervised by World-famous Architect Kengo Kuma -

TOKYO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PROSTYLE INC. has announced the start of development of PROSTYLE Sapporo Miyanomori, a luxury residential complex set on high ground in the Miyanomori area of Chuo-ku, Sapporo. World-famous architect Kengo Kuma, who designed the complex, will supervise its development. PROSTYLE INC. is a group company of PROPOLIFE GROUP INC., which operates a range of real estate companies. It is headquartered in Tokyo's Minato district, and led by President Satoshi Oyamatsu.

Image1: Model of exterior

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106454/202101220083/_prw_PI1fl_VR4FNvSk.jpg

- Architect Kengo Kuma's Wood-based Design Set to Make Residents Feel Truly at Home While Living Life of Luxury

PROSTYLE Sapporo Miyanomori owes its design to world-famous architect Kengo Kuma, known for his style that incorporates wooden architecture into modernistic designs, such as the Japan National Stadium and the JR East Takanawa Gateway Station. Meanwhile, PROSTYLE has specialized in the use of natural solid wood since its establishment. Together, Kuma and PROSTYLE aim to create a residence where residents can lead lives of luxury surrounded by wood.

Inspired by the nature-rich location of Miyanomori, the residential building will be constructed along the slope of a hill that provides a sweeping view of the Sapporo cityscape. With 11 stories, PROSTYLE Sapporo Miyanomori is designed as one large house made up of smaller individual residences. The warmth of the natural solid wood and the design of the architecture itself will make residents feel truly at home, unlike typical housing complexes.

Residents will experience the pleasure of being surrounded by wood with all five senses. The outer wall will be made with lavish amounts of thinned (*) Japanese cedar from Hokkaido, a type of wood known as Donan Sugi. The frames for the concrete will also use thinned wood. The complex has been designed with conservation of the local environment in mind, actively incorporating challenging techniques that would not be possible with a typical urban condominium building.

(*) Thinned wood is collected when thinning out trees that have clustered too close together during the growth process of a forest. Thinning helps prevent landslides and global warming.

Image2: The tasteful design of the entrance sets the mood.

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106454/202101220083/_prw_PI2fl_dz6ps44H.jpg

Image3: The warmth of wood permeates the living room, not only from the flooring but also the facade seen from the window.

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106454/202101220083/_prw_PI3fl_2zDgPBKA.jpg

Image4: The rooftop balcony is ideal for BBQs in the spring and summer, or stargazing next to a heater in the autumn and winter.

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106454/202101220083/_prw_PI4fl_Q06zsy0I.jpg

- Miyanomori Drawing Attention in Hokkaido for Its Seasonal Beauty and Everyday Conveniences

Among the 10 wards of Sapporo, the urban functionality of Chuo-ku stands apart due to systematic urban development since the area was pioneered. Miyanomori is a particularly charming area that is also home to peaceful, nationally protected old-growth forests and wild animals. It takes 6 minutes on foot to reach Maruyama Park, one of the most famous spots in Sapporo for viewing cherry blossoms. Residents can enjoy the beauty of each season not only from their homes, but also in the surrounding area.

Transportation in the area is very convenient. It is about 10 minutes by car to central Sapporo. On the subway, it is only 6 minutes from the nearest station (Maruyama-Koen Station) to Odori Station, or 44 minutes to New Chitose Airport Station.

There are also a number of cultural facilities within driving distance where winter sports can be enjoyed, including a ski resort with a jump stadium that was used for the 1972 Sapporo Olympics.

Image5:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106454/202101220083/_prw_PI5fl_1nJi91Rq.jpg

A website for members launched on February 4 (available in English and Chinese).

https://www.prostyle-residence.com/sapporo/miyanomori/en/

- Architect's profile: Kengo Kuma

Architect, Distinguished Professor and Emeritus Professor at the University of Tokyo. In childhood, Kenzo Tange's work on the Yoyogi Gymnasium for the Tokyo Olympics left a heavy impression on him, and he resolved to become an architect. After serving as a visiting researcher at Columbia University, he founded Kengo Kuma and Associates in 1990. He has designed architecture in more than 20 countries and has received numerous national and international awards. Kuma aims to create architecture that merges with its cultural and environmental surroundings, using gentle and human-scale designs. He is also exploring new materials that can replace concrete and iron for architecture in a post-industrial society.

Photo:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106454/202101220083/_prw_PI6fl_ggC9cqSh.jpg

For more details, please visit:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106454/202101220083/_prw_PA1fl_70KNVjAV.pdf