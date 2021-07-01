The development trend of the rising crypto wallet in 2021

The Calluna decentralized multi-chain wallet that everyone has been longing for has officially launched. Calluna Wallet is an innovation in the blockchain industry.

As the entrance to the blockchain world, the development of decentralized wallets in the cryptocurrency market always attracts great attention. Cryptocurrency investors are all looking forward to the emergence of innovative wallets. In 2021, Calluna Wallet, the new decentralized multi-chain wallet, becomes the focus of the market immediately after its launch.

New projects emerge in the rapidly changing blockchain world constantly, but only that with innovation can stand out from the crowd. The crypto wallet should meet the diverse needs of users to fill the gaps. It should also have a stable and reliable performance to stand firm in the market. In order to create a one-stop application, the development direction and layout proposed by Calluna also sparked heated discussion.

As a high-quality crpto wallet, Calluna Wallet is equipped with all the standard functions. In addition to supporting main chain crypto assets such as BTC, ETH, and TRON, users can access DApps on a variety of mainstream public chains through the browser integrated with Calluna Wallet. Calluna Wallet has entered and changed the blockchain ecology of people's lifestyles. It integrates decentralized exchange, trading, mining, income generation and other functions. It is undoubtedly one of the best decentralized cold wallets in the industry.

Calluna started the ecological internal test in May. It launched the first ecological demolish mining mechanism and the token - CAN. The strong performance of Calluna's demolish mining mechanism gives users strong confidence. In addition to stabilizing and enhancing the value of CAN, the popularity received is also the cornerstone of consolidation for future development. Calluna entered the ecological public beta phase in June. Calluna decentralized exchange attracted users from 20 countries around the world in a short period of time.

According to the official development line issued by Calluna, Calluna will continue to gain international exposure in July, and there will be more feature upgrades in August. These include adding more main network storage to meet the massive demand in the future and more ecological construction.

The development team is looking forward to the future functions and application expansion of Calluna. Calluna Wallet is an upstart with revolutionary technological breakthroughs in the blockchain world.

For more information, please visit the official Facebook of Calluna.

