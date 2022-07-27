Devo Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology , the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status. This designation recognizes that Devo has demonstrated and successfully met AWS’s technical and quality requirements for providing customers with a deep level of expertise in threat detection and response to help them achieve greater efficacy in securing their data.



Achieving the threat detection and response distinction in AWS Security Competency differentiates Devo as an AWS Partner that provides innovative security analytics software designed to help the largest global enterprises and public sector organizations to adopt, develop and deploy security into their AWS environments, increasing their overall security posture on AWS. To receive the designation, partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“Achieving AWS Security Competency status is a testament to Devo’s commitment to providing solutions that offer our customers unmatched scale, powerful analytics, and the ability to gain insights from their data in near real-time,” said Upesh Patel, SVP of corporate development at Devo. “By combining the Devo Platform with the range of powerful security tools AWS provides, Devo is providing organizations with the technology that empowers security teams to take quick, decisive action against threats.”

“Using Devo's cloud-native platform built on AWS gives us the visibility we need to detect and respond to threats faster,” said Aaron Baillio, Chief Information Security Officer at the University of Oklahoma. “We’re able to optimize our incident response capabilities and minimize the noise and complexity facing our security operations.”

The announcement coincides with Devo’s integration with AWS Security Hub—extending the visibility of data across the Devo Platform and an array of AWS security products—and launch of a new application with a pre-built knowledge base of dashboards, reports and alerts that deliver real-time visibility into AWS to help optimize resources, detect threats and react in real-time.

Additionally, Devo is an AWS Public Sector Partner, a designation that validates the company’s expertise in providing cloud-native solutions and experience to government, space, education and non-profits around the world.

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

To learn more about Devo’s AWS Security Competency, please visit our AWS partner page .

About Devo

Devo is the only cloud-native logging and security analytics platform that releases the full potential of your data to empower bold, confident action. With unrivaled scale to collect all of your data without compromise, speed to give you immediate access and answers, and clarity to focus on the signals that matter most, Devo is your ally in protecting your organization today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures and Eurazeo. Learn more at www.devo.com.

