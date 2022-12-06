Devo Named a Major Player in 2022 IDC MarketScape for SIEM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology , the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, today announced that it has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SIEM 2022 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US49029922, November 2022). This notable designation marks Devo’s first year of inclusion in the highly respected and competitive vendor assessment.



Devo’s position as a Major Player reflects the company’s rapid disruption of the legacy SIEM market, bringing a highly scalable, fast and high-performing solution to the modern security operations center (SOC). The IDC MarketScape report specifically cites that “Devo offers 400 days of hot data storage as part of the platform, more than many other vendors” and lauded the company for being a cloud-native SaaS offering, which frees customers from needing to manage their own infrastructure.

According to the IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Future of Trust 2023 Predictions report (IDC #US49755022, November 2022), "By 2026, 30% of large enterprise organizations will migrate to autonomous security operations centers accessed by distributed teams for faster remediation, incident management, and response."

“Devo’s position in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for SIEM report helps to validate the path we’ve set forward toward the autonomous SOC,” said Gunter Ollmann, Chief Technology Officer at Devo. “As the needs of SOC teams grow and they are tasked with managing increasing amounts of data and tools, augmenting those analysts with automation, machine learning, and cognitive AI technologies becomes paramount and Devo is at the forefront of driving that vision forward.”

The autonomous SOC builds on top of the AI embedded in today’s security stack to unlock analyst productivity by requiring fewer manual burdensome steps and providing a path forward for SOC leaders to leverage even more powerful AI and ML-based automation to combat threats. It will help teams perform fast, effective detection and incident response to resolve threats across any infrastructure. Devo has already started to deliver on the autonomous SOC through multiple milestone achievements this year, most notably the launch of Devo’s threat research team, SciSec , and the acquisitions of autonomous threat hunting solution, Kognos , and SOAR innovator, LogicHub .

Organizations adopting Devo’s technology immediately benefit from a solution that leverages AI to enable insight and action that empowers security teams to achieve fast-time-to-value via:

Ubiquitous ingestion, breakneck speed, and powerful analytics

Autonomous investigations and threat hunting

Security orchestration, automation, and response

Community-based security content

Easy-to-access security expertise



