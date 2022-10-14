Devo Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology , the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, today announced that it has been recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) report and has been positioned as a Challenger.



“Devo’s inclusion as a Challenger in its first year on the Magic Quadrant, in our opinion, is a signal to how organizations are changing the way SIEM fits into the modern security ecosystem,” said Gunter Ollmann, CTO of Devo. “Organizations are now looking to evolve their SOCs to leverage autonomous capabilities fusing automation, machine learning, and cognitive AI so teams can focus on critical issues while performing faster, more effective incident response and detection to resolve threats on large-scale, cloud, and legacy infrastructures.”

We believe Devo’s Magic Quadrant inclusion comes as the company continues to deliver on the idea of building the “autonomous SOC.” Devo helps organizations achieve the autonomous SOC with fast, scalable data collection, powerful analytics, automation, and on-demand access to expertly curated security content.

The 2022 Gartner SIEM Magic Quadrant follows what has been an impressive year so far for Devo, marked by such accomplishments as:

