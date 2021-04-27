Devo Technology Brings Cloud-Native Logging and Security Analytics Platform to ANZ Region

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology , the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, today announced the company’s expansion into the ANZ region (Australia/New Zealand). The move marks another milestone in Devo's fast-growing, global disruption of the legacy logging and SIEM market.

“The Australian market is well positioned to take the next step in their digital transformation, which has only been progressing faster than expected due to the pandemic,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO at Devo. “Having learned so much during my past visits to the region, I’m very excited to introduce Devo to this market and offer a logging and security analytics platform that can keep pace with the cloud-first ambitions of CISOs in the region.”

Enterprises can expect the pandemic-induced remote working environment to continue, with 75% of Australian workers 1 believing employers will support future work from home plans. Also in response to the pandemic, more than a third of the APAC population 2 said that they plan to increase cloud adoption and migration.

With the expansion, Kane Fraser joins Devo as Regional Director of Sales for ANZ, leading the company’s market entry through talent identification and recruitment, channel and partner ecosystem acceleration, and driving revenue and expansion. Previous roles include Strategic Account Director for Financial Services at Splunk as well as positions at RSA Security, McAfee and Symantec across both channel development and account management. Kane's pedigree in cyber security, specifically security analytics, makes him the ideal candidate for this assignment.

Bolstering Devo’s market entry as a new company advisor for the region, David Fairman—Netskope APAC CSO, Venture Partner at SixThirty and one of the region’s most influential cybersecurity experts—says the company’s timing couldn’t be better.

“I’m excited to see the innovation in Devo’s platform now available to the Australian market,” said Fairman. “Enterprise organisations are rapidly expanding to the cloud with exploding security data volumes, creating an environment that’s ripe for disruption with a solution that out-scales and outperforms what’s currently in the SIEM market. Security teams are under heavy scrutiny to lower operational costs and the SIEM is a big line item in the budget. With Devo’s architecture and how it tackles logging and analytics, this will be a game changer.”

The addition of ANZ to Devo’s global presence comes on the heels of an explosive growth period for the company, with 136% year-over-year growth and new customers such as North America-based FanDuel, Manulife and Ulta Beauty.

About Devo

Devo, the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, enables security and operations teams to realize the full potential of all their data to empower bold, confident action when it matters most. Only the Devo platform delivers the powerful combination of real-time visibility, high-performance analytics, scalability, multitenancy, and low TCO crucial for monitoring and securing business operations as enterprises accelerate their shift to the cloud. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, and Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.devo.com .

