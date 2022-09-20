Devo Technology Delivers Industry’s First Comprehensive Cloud-Native Platform for the SOC with Acquisition of Next-Gen SOAR Provider LogicHub

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology , the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, today announced the acquisition of LogicHub , a security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) innovator. The acquisition extends what has already been a year of explosive growth for the company, with a $100 million funding round, surging revenue, and the acquisition of Kognos , the provider of an autonomous threat hunting solution.



Bringing LogicHub’s technology to the Devo Platform realizes the complete stack of capabilities needed to deliver the autonomous SOC, a vision Devo unveiled earlier this year , that aims to reinvent how security professionals work by providing complete visibility, automation, analytics, and access to the latest community expertise and content.

“Between recent funding, M&A activity, our new product innovations, customer wins and continued global expansion, Devo is continuing our disruption of the security market,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO of Devo. “Today marks a major step in our progress towards not just the autonomous SOC, but in rounding out the complete SaaS stack of SOC capabilities that our customers need today. With the addition of LogicHub’s technology to the Devo Platform and the talented individuals joining the Devo team—which includes an R&D lab in Noida, India—we’re able to deliver to our customers a more robust solution that enables them to do more with less, while we continue to chart the path forward to a fully realized autonomous security cloud offering that will change the way organizations do security.”

LogicHub automates the tedious manual workflows facing security teams and guides them to focus only on the threats that require attention—accelerating incident response across the entire threat lifecycle. The acquisition adds critical technology to Devo’s existing platform by enabling organizations to go beyond what the typical SOAR’s decision support capabilities with LogicHub’s patented decision automation technology, that’s proven to exceed human accuracy and allows analysts to fully trust the decisions and actions it makes during playbook execution.

Additionally, LogicHub’s AI tech AuDRA (Autonomous Detection and Response Assistant) provides guided playbook creation assistance to security teams. AuDRA sits side-by-side with the analyst and enables no-code playbook creation, making SOAR capabilities accessible to security teams of all experience levels. The combination of LogicHub and Devo’s cloud-native logging and security analytics, SciSec -curated threat detections and autonomous investigations provides security teams with the ability to boost SOC performance without needing to augment security talent.

“At LogicHub we’ve built a solution that goes beyond that of a typical SOAR and delivers automation technology that instills confidence and trust in how analysts respond to threats,” said Kumar Saurabh , CEO and Co-founder of LogicHub. “That decision automation combined with Devo’s unmatched speed and scale will sit at the center of the SOC, arming security teams with capabilities that reshape how they secure their organization to better detect and respond to threats with higher confidence.”

Saurabh, who will join Devo as Vice President, SOAR Strategy and Innovation, brings 20 years of experience in enterprise security and log management to the company, having previously led product development at ArcSight and Sumo Logic. Also joining the Devo team from LogicHub is its co-founder and chief strategy officer, Monica Jain , who will take a senior role working with Devo’s expanded customer base worldwide, as well as Sarika Mohapatra , LogicHub’s vice president of engineering and product.

About LogicHub

Founded by seasoned cybersecurity veterans from ArcSight and Sumo Logic, LogicHub is built on the principle that every decision process for threat detection and response can and should be automated. LogicHub delivers intelligent automation-driven extended detection and response solutions that are flexible enough to fit any customer’s requirements. LogicHub solutions adapt and grow with our customers as their needs change, delivering deeper detection, faster response, and lower dwell times. For more information, visit www.logichub.com .

About Devo

Devo is the only cloud-native logging and security analytics platform that releases the full potential of your data to empower bold, confident action. With unrivaled scale to collect all of your data without compromise, speed to give you immediate access and answers, and clarity to focus on the signals that matter most, Devo is your ally in protecting your organization today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures and Eurazeo. Learn more at www.devo.com .

