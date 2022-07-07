DevOps Institute Announces SKILup Festival London: an In-person DevOps Educational Experience

Early Bird pricing and registration is now open for a conference dedicated to empowering the people who power IT

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a global learning community focused exclusively on all things DevOps, announced the 2022 SKILup Festival London. The festival takes place September 13 at CodeNode. SKILup Festival London offers the opportunity for IT professionals to gather while advancing the technical, operational and human skillsets and capabilities needed to transform careers, teams and organizations. Early bird pricing of £69 is available until July 15. Register here: https://www.skilupfestival.io/london-22

At a physical, in-person event, attendees can surround themselves with leading minds in the IT industry and learn first-hand from expert-led sessions and hands-on workshops. There will be ample opportunities to network with industry peers and some fun to be had at the afterparty.

"There is something incredibly powerful about gathering in-person to learn from peers who face similar obstacles and opportunities within DevOps and IT," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "SKILup Festival London is all about uniting humans to create solutions to common industry challenges while celebrating the magic of the IT community in one, awesome location."

Three reasons to attend a DevOps Institute SKILup Festival in-person:

Join a welcoming environment for IT professionals of all levels to explore, interact, and build the knowledge necessary for DevOps and IT success.

Learn from renowned industry experts with deep expertise from the front lines of the IT industry during educational sessions and workshops.

Community members will be able to earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs) to maintain and renew their DevOps Institute certification(s).

Interested in Sponsoring?

DevOps Institute offers a variety of sponsorship opportunities for its in-person London event. For inquiries and to request the prospectus, please contact us today: [ https://www.devopsinstitute.com/sponsorship/?promo=doi-pr&tr=true ]

More DevOps Institute Educational Opportunities

SKILup Days

SKILup Days are one-day virtual micro conferences with a singular, how-to focus. Featuring experts from the industry and enterprise DevOps leaders, SKILup Days include all elements of an in-person conference, including virtual sponsor booths, entertainment and networking opportunities.

SKILup Hours

SKILup Hours are educational webinars for IT Professionals. Each SKILup Hour includes a panel session moderated by industry experts, providing how-to knowledge on topics crossing people, process and technology.

Learn more about upcoming events: http://devopsinstitute.com/events

About DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is a global learning community focused exclusively on all things DevOps. Our mission is to empower the people who power IT, by giving them both the technical and personal skills to truly transform their business with technology. Offering deep practical knowledge, a large professional network, respected certification programs, and insider events, DevOps Institute helps IT professionals embrace and shape the future of IT.

