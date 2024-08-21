Dewi Suratty, Halal Market Strategist, Contributes 'The Simple A.R.T. of Playing by the Rules' to Amazon Bestseller 'Xtraordinary

Dewi Suratty, a Halal market strategist, shares insights on navigating the trillion-dollar Halal market in the Amazon Best Seller "Xtraordinary Vol 3: Strategies to Live an Exceptional Life." Her chapter, "The Simple A.R.T. of Playing by the Rules," offers a comprehensive framework for business success.

Dewi Suratty, a seasoned Halal market strategist with over 20 years of experience, contributes her expertise to the Amazon Best Seller "Xtraordinary Vol 3: Strategies to Live an Exceptional Life. Suratty's chapter, "The Simple A.R.T. of Playing by the Rules: Your Guide to Thriving in Business," offers readers a comprehensive framework for success in the complex Halal industry and beyond.

Drawing from her extensive career as both a Director in a governmental body and a CEO, Suratty introduces the A.R.T. of compliance: Awareness, Readiness, and Transparency. This universal approach provides a blueprint for businesses venturing into new territories and seeking to expand their footprint.

Recent research underscores the importance of halal certification in building consumer trust and expanding market reach. A study published in the Journal of Islamic Marketing found that halal certification significantly boosts consumer purchase intentions, demonstrating its critical role in brand loyalty and market penetration.

"The Halal industry represents a formidable trillion-dollar market," Suratty explains. "But navigating it successfully requires overcoming unique challenges where religious beliefs intricately intersect with commerce."

Suratty's contribution to "Xtraordinary Vol 3" aligns with the book's theme of achieving personal and professional breakthroughs. Her insights extend beyond the Halal sector, offering valuable lessons for businesses in various industries facing regulatory challenges and cultural sensitivities.

Key takeaways from Suratty's chapter include:

The importance of understanding the spirit behind regulations Strategies for building a compliance culture within organisations Leveraging transparency as a powerful marketing tool



"Xtraordinary Vol 3" provides readers with diverse expert insights on improving various aspects of life and business. Suratty's chapter offers a unique perspective on turning compliance from a challenge into a strategic advantage.

Readers interested in learning more about navigating complex business landscapes can access Suratty's free eBook, "Halal Horizon: Navigating the Path to Certification & Market Mastery"

For more information on her chapter in "Xtraordinary Vol 3" and to connect with Dewi for consultation, join her exclusive group.

About Dewi Suratty

Dewi Suratty is a Halal Market Strategist with over two decades of experience in the industry. She has held leadership positions as a Director in a governmental body and as a CEO, spearheading initiatives to establish policies, standards, and certifications in the Halal sector. Suratty is dedicated to fostering a sustainable Halal ecosystem and engaging with international authorities and corporations. Her expertise in navigating complex regulatory environments and cultural sensitivities is now reaching a wider audience through her contribution to "Xtraordinary Vol 3" and her work at www.halalpractitioner.com

Contact Info:

Name: Dewi Suratty (Halal Market Strategist)

Email: Send Email

Organization: Next Level Singapore

Address: 7500A Beach Road, The Plaza, #05-320, S199591

Phone: +65 8376 5715

Website: https://www.nextlevel.sg/



