London-based specialist marketing agency Dexy Marketing announces a new multimedia content service, designed to be a cost-effective turnkey solution for accountants and financial services providers in the greater London metropolitan area.

—

Accountants and financial services firms across London can now add high-quality content marketing to their digital strategy using a new ‘done-for-you’ service from local agency Dexy Marketing. The company works with a team of professional writers to develop and repurpose original content in several formats, including articles, blogs, videos, infographics, and audio ads.

More details can be found at https://www.dexymarketing.com/

A central element of Dexy Marketing's new solution is the firm’s distribution capability, which includes publishing on over 300 high-authority platforms. This strategy is designed to reach a large and diverse audience, while also enhancing visibility with Google and other major search engines.

“Our organic traffic team creates, repurposes, and distributes high-quality original content on hundreds of major platforms, with the goal of driving brand visibility and reputation,” a company representative explained. “Content marketing is more effective if it’s done regularly and consistently, and we make it easy to create rolling monthly, weekly, or even daily campaigns.”

According to recent reporting from the City of London Corporation, the financial and professional services sector employs more than 2.5 million people across the UK, contributing £278 billion to the economy. However, the organization also points to competition from other markets around the world, suggesting that local companies cannot afford to become complacent.

With the recent introduction of its new service, Dexy Marketing offers an innovative way for local financial services companies to leverage content marketing without the need for any in-house expertise. The agency explains that clients can establish ongoing monthly, weekly, or daily campaigns, which further enhances online visibility, while also allowing companies to target different locations or demographics.

About Dexy Marketing

Headquartered in London, Dexy Marketing is a boutique marketing agency that focuses on making content marketing more accessible for small and medium-sized organizations. The agency continues to explore new formats and publishing channels, with further additions expected in the coming months.

“Creating and publishing high-quality content can be a time-consuming process, which limits the ability of many organizations to use it to full effect,” one client recently stated. “Our turnkey solution is designed to act like an extension of a company’s own marketing department, allowing them to deploy powerful multimedia campaigns on a regular basis.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.dexymarketing.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Shampa Bell

Email: Send Email

Organization: Dexy Media

Address: 4A Crouch End Hill Crouch End, London, Greater London N8 8AA, United Kingdom

Phone: +44-7940-963617

Website: https://dexymedia.clientcabin.com/



Release ID: 89141403

Should any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arise from the content contained within this press release, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is at the core of our commitment to our readers.