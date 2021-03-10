DFA Design for Asia Awards 2021 Opening for Global Submissions from 15 March

Recognising Global Design Projects that Contribute to the Betterment of Asian societies

Special entry rates before end of April





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 March 2021 - As the global pandemic reshapes every aspect of our lives, the design community must generate human-centred solutions to help people from all walks of life adapt to the new normal using the power of design thinking. The DFA Design for Asia Awards was established in 2003 to recognise the design excellence of projects in the region which contribute to the betterment of the design industry, as well as the society. Launched by Hong Kong Design Centre with Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the lead sponsor, the 2021 awards edition will cover four major design disciplines: Apparel & Accessory Design, Communication Design, Environmental Design and Product & Industrial Design, and open for global online submission starting from 15 March 2021.





Grand Awards winning projects in 2020





Prof. Eric Yim, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre said, "As we move beyond merely adapting to living with the pandemic in 2021, the ensuing global situation has greatly accelerated the trends of digitalisation as well as innovation across all industries. There is nothing more delightful than witnessing the design community utilise their expertise, initiate dialogues with the different stakeholders, and share their creative ideas. Through the DFA Design for Asia Awards, we are eager to recognise formidable design projects which help steer humanity under the storm, especially those created in and for the Asia region."





The DFA Design for Asia Awards welcome online submissions of all projects that promulgate Asian values and perspectives around the globe. In addition to being organised around 4 design disciplines, the number of categories has expanded from 23 to 24 this year. Participants can also save 50% on the entry fee by making their submissions on or before 30 April 2021 (Hong Kong Time).





DFA Design for Asia Awards 2021 - E ntry D etails

Date: 15 March - 18 June 2021 Entry fee: HK$2,000 per entry Promotion: 50% off on entry fee on or before 30 April 2021 (Hong Kong Time) Online Submission: http://dfaa.dfaawards.com





Seeking Award Entries from 4 design disciplines and 24 categories:

(1) Apparel & Accessory Design Fashion Apparel

Functional Apparel

Intimate Wear

Jewellery & Fashion Accessories*

Footwear





* "Jewellery" was added to the existing category "Fashion Accessories" (2) Communication Design Identity & Branding

Digital Media

Packaging

Publication

Poster

Typography

Marketing Campaign (3) Environmental Design Home & Residential Spaces

Hospitality & Leisure Spaces

Culture & Public Spaces

Retail & Showroom Spaces

Workspaces

Institutional Spaces^

Event, Exhibition & Stage Design ^newly added category in 2021, for design project submissions such as but not limited to hospitals, clinics, healthcare centres and educational, religious or funeral related venues, etc. (4) Product & Industrial Design Household Appliance

Homeware

Professional & Commercial Product

Information & Communications

Technology Product

Leisure & Entertainment Product





Award types

Category Award

Gold, Silver, Bronze & Merit, conferred to one or more entries from open submission.

Grand Awards

Category Award - Gold Award winners and other nominated design projects will be considered for the Grand Awards. Design projects with the most extraordinary contributions will be conferred one of these awards: Grand Awards, Grand Award for Culture, Grand Award for Sustainability, Grand Award for Technology, and Grand Award with Special Mention.

Entry requirements

Design projects launched in one or more Asian markets* between 1 January 2019 and 31 May 2021 are eligible for submission by the design owner or client, or the brand owner, designer or design consultancy.

*Asian markets include:

Afghanistan / Bangladesh / Bhutan / Brunei Darussalam / Cambodia / Hong Kong / India / Indonesia / Islamic Republic of Iran / Japan / Kazakhstan / Korea / Kyrgyzstan / Lao People's Dem. Republic / Macau / Mainland China / Malaysia / Maldives / Mongolia / Myanmar / Nepal / North Korea / Pakistan / Philippines / Singapore / Sri Lanka / Taiwan / Tajikistan / Thailand / Timor-Leste / Turkmenistan / Uzbekistan / Vietnam

Judging criteria

A judging panel composed of world-renowned design industry experts and professionals will assess each entry and consider the below factors (as applicable):

(1) Creativity and Human Centric Innovation

(2) Usability

(3) Aesthetic

(4) Sustainability

(5) Impact in Asia

(6) Commercial and Societal Success

Winners' Entitlements & Coverage **:

Trophy & Certificate (Merit Award winners will receive certificate only)

(Merit Award winners will receive certificate only) Awards Publication:

Each winner will receive a complimentary publication introducing all the winning projects and the project teams behind them. The publication will be disseminated to different global industry leaders to enhance the winners' exposure

Exhibition:

All winning projects will be showcased at an annual exhibition, and selectively in DFA Awards' roving exhibitions around Asia

Awards presentation and other events:

Winners will be invited to attend the DFA Awards Presentation Ceremony and Business of Design Week (BODW) opening ceremony in December 2021 to gain inspirations and network with designers and business leaders around the world. Selected winners will also be invited for sharing at global and regional talks, forums or other events to increase their global exposure

Awards Endorsement Mark:

Winners will receive authorisation to use the globally recognised Endorsement Mark for self-promotion

** A mandatory publication and promotion fee applies to all winners





About DFA Design for Asia Awards (www.dfaa.dfaawards.com)

Since 2003, the DFA Design for Asia Awards honours design excellence and acknowledges user-centric design projects that embrace unique Asian perspectives to enhance and improve the quality of life for people in the region. Organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre and as one of the five programmes of DFA Awards, the DFA Design for Asia Awards has been a platform for design talents and corporates to showcase their design projects internationally. In 2020, The Awards received open entries from 20 economies and conferred a total of 197 awards including 12 Grand Awards, 8 Grand Award with Special Mention and 177 category awards.





About Hong Kong Design Centre (www.hkdesigncentre.org )





Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) is a non-governmental organisation, and was founded in 2001 as a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government in establishing Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence in Asia. Our public mission is to promote wider and strategic use of design and design thinking to create business value and improve societal well-being, with the aim of advancing Hong Kong as an international design centre in Asia.

About Create Hong Kong (www.createhk.gov.hk )



Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated agency set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in June 2009. It is under the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau and dedicated to spearheading the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors HKDC to organise the DFA Design for Asia Awards and other projects to promote Hong Kong design.

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organizers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.