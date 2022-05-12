DFI Revenue Grows for 5 Consecutive Years

Listed by Financial Times as Top 500 Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies for the First Time

TAIPEI, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI's revenue (2397) has grown for 5 consecutive years, earning the distinction of being selected by Financial Times as one of the 2022 Top 500 Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies for the first time this year. By utilizing its previous stable operating strategy, DFI's consolidated revenue and net profit attributable to the parent company after tax in Q1 exhibited a YoY growth of 93% and 27%, respectively; shipment capabilities are expected to increase each quarter.

The "Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies" ranking is entering its fourth year. This ranking is determined by the UK's Financial Times and Statista, a German company specializing in market and consumer data. The top 500 high-growth companies are selected based on the companies with the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the Asia-Pacific region; DFI was chosen because of its CAGR of 31%.

Additionally, DFI's revenue has grown for 5 consecutive years, surpassing the 10 billion thresholds in 2021. As such, DFI has remained steadfast in the face of the pandemic thanks to its stable operating strategy. Being listed on the Financial Times' 2022 Top 500 Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies is evidence of the company's pursuit of operational growth.

On May 5, DFI announced that its consolidated revenue in Q1 was NT$3.871 billion, down 7.6% QoQ and up 93% YoY. The net income attributable to the parent company was NT$84 million, up 27% YoY, with earnings per share of NT$0.73. DFI Vice Chairman Michael Lee stated that while material shortages and COVID-19 impacted Q1 revenue, the operations team was still able to increase shipment capabilities each quarter and sprint ahead to satisfy customer demand.

Looking towards the future, the wave of new infrastructure brought on by production automation and the digital transformation will make smart applications a long-term, rigid demand. DFI has benefited from this and has received a healthy number of orders and increased production capacity each quarter.

On May 4, DFI also announced consolidated revenue of NT$1.362 billion in April, up 96.81% YoY and a 7.24% decrease from its revenue in March (NT$1.469 billion). DFI's aggregated consolidated revenue was NT$5.233 billion for January through April 2022, reflecting a 93.80% increase YoY.

